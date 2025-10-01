  • home icon
  • Bucky Irving injury status: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Bucs RB for Week 5?

Bucky Irving injury status: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Bucs RB for Week 5?

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Oct 01, 2025 16:11 GMT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Houston Texans - Source: Getty
Bucky Irving injury status: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Bucs RB for Week 5? - Source: Getty

Bucky Irving fantasy football managers have spent most of the season patting themselves on the back after getting RB1-level production on the cheap. However, the other shoe (or in this case, walking boot) appears to be dropping. After one of the best games of his career, the running back finds himself dealing with an injury.

However, how much should you worry about the running back? It turns out, quite a bit. Here's a look at the situation, starting with one beat reporter's observation. Posting on X on Oct. 1, reporter Greg Auman noted that it wasn't "looking good" for Irving.

"Not looking good for Bucs RB Bucky Irving, who had a boot on his left foot and was on crutches at today’s walkthrough," Auman posted. "Focus on Rachaad White and Sean Tucker for Sunday in Seattle."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

As such, managers should make the move to slide in a running back to replace Irving now, as it appears to be trending toward the back missing Week 5. Of course, the new question becomes how much time Baker Mayfield's running back could potentially miss.

Bucky Irving fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 season

Bucky Irving at Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn
Bucky Irving at Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn

If healthy, Bucky Irving leaves little reason to doubt his ability to remain a set-and-forget running back. Of course, it isn't that simple. The biggest factor is his health, which has become a bold question mark. In a pair of X posts made on Oct. 1, NFL insider Adam Schefter limited the scope of the alarming situation.

"Buccaneers do not fear Bucky Irving’s foot sprain is a long-term injury, per source. The team considers it a week-to-week injury."

As such, managers can exhale a little bit. However, it still could be two or three games before he's back on the field, depending on how things go in his recovery. In the short term, managers should be ready to add the back to their IR and pick up a reliable name off the waiver wire if needed.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt might be the most reliable name available based on pure volume, with 13 carries in each of his last two games, including a touchdown.

If Irving can get through his recovery without a hitch by the team's Oct. 20 showdown against the Detroit Lions, the running back still could hit 1,000 all-purpose yards with time to spare. If he can only miss a week and get back on the field in time to face the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 12, it could be a relatively painless absence for managers if they can hit with a random one-week wonder.

In short, Irving's injury isn't a disaster but merely a small setback after a productive opening month.

Ian Van Roy

Ian Van Roy

Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.

He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.

Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.

He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.

In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

