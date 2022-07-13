NFL analyst claims 2021 could have cost Baker Mayfield nearly $300 million

Ever since Baker Mayfield's long rumored trade to the Carolina Panthers became a reality, fans and analysts have been rushing to give their opinions on the former Cleveland Browns quarterback.

Whatever you think of Baker Mayfield and his abilities on the field, it's hard to ignore him, and he remains one of the top trending topics in the league. The latest individual to express his feelings is former Buffalo Bills defensive end Marcellus Wiley.

Wiley is now the resident co-host of Speak for Yourself on Fox Sports, and had this to say about Mayfield and and how quickly the situation in Cleveland turned sour for him:

"The thing is Baker, be real. After that playoff win. His value may have been 200 to $300 million in terms of talks of an extension, remember before the fifth year extension was given to him talks of Baker getting a long term deal like Jared Goff did I actually misspoke Jared Goff did get that next deal. And did he didn't finish that next deal even better than Baker"

Wiley continued:

"And we're in a position right now where Baker within two years, a year and a half went from $300 million conversations to the same team that bad school eaten $10 million to get rid of you"

Baker Mayfield's rapid fall from grace

Baker Mayfield's 2020 season ended with a 22-17 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoff divisional round. This was the final chapter of a memorable season that saw the Browns win in the postseason for the first time this millennium. He finished the year with 4,030 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and nine interceptions through 18 total games. Baker was about to get paid and paid well.

Except the much-sought after second contract never arrived, as the Browns clearly had some doubts. Everything started to fall apart for the 2018 1st overall pick in Week 2 of last season.

Mayfield would suffer a partially torn labrum in his shoulder in a victory over the Houston Texans. Against medical advice, he continued to play through the injury, which was clearly affecting his play.

MoreForYouCleveland @MoreForYou_CLE #Browns QB Baker Mayfield on his shoulder injury (📸:Jake Trotter) #Browns QB Baker Mayfield on his shoulder injury (📸:Jake Trotter) https://t.co/PaKygkpIIB

He would then go onto pick up a knee injury, as Mayfield continued to fight through the pain barrier. Many analysts championed Mayfield's bravery, but others questioned his decision, which they believed was influenced by his desire to secure that second contact.

The Browns missed the playoffs, and Baker's level of play dropped dramatically as he threw for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. As we now know, the Browns moved on and traded for Deshaun Watson. Baker Mayfield is now at the Carolina Panthers trying to rescue a once promising NFL career.

If you use any of the quotes given above, please credit Speak for Yourself and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far