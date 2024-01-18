Baker Mayfield fires back at Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson ahead of Divisional Round matchup

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers qualified for the Divisional Round on the back of a 32-9 stomp over the Philadelphia Eagles, who lost a step at the end of the season and struggled to get anything going in the wild-card round. They'll now face the Detroit Lions.

And, well, the trash talk has already begun - at least, sort of. Lions safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson said that the Buccaneers would have a great group if they had a great quarterback, naming Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage as good players.

Now, Baker Mayfield has clapped back:

I don’t think he’s really watched film because he mentioned Russell Gage, We love Russell, but Russell hasn’t played a snap all year for us. Gardner-Johnson must be going off the preseason stuff the media was talking about but, he didn’t play in our first game, so I’m excited to see him. I think he’s a really good player. He has been for a while. He’s been an impactful guy on every team he’s been on so he’s a good player but he’s got to do a little bit more film study.

Baker Mayfield's career

Usually, when a team selects a quarterback with the first overall pick, it hopes he can be there for a while. That didn't work for Mayfield, who played for a bunch of teams in the league and now is part of the Buccaneers in their post-Tom Brady era.

It became another chance for Baker Mayfield to rebuild his career. The former first-overall pick had previous stints with the Cleveland Browns, the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams, each with different degrees of success. Mayfield signed a one-year deal worth $4 million with another $4.25 million available in incentives. This is far from what he expected to earn after his rookie deal, but that's life in the NFL.

Mayfield was signed as a free agent in March and he looked like a capable quarterback for most of the season, alternating good with bad moments but largely making enough to take the Buccaneers where they wanted to be. He got himself a playoff spot, and probably, a nice contract for the upcoming seasons.