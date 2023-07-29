Baker Mayfield is expected to be the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback this season. He is replacing the legendary Tom Brady in the hot seat and that is enough to bring pressure on anyone's shoulders.

However, the former Cleveland Browns QB is perhaps under even more stress, given that he was cut by them and did not live up to expectations with the Carolina Panthers.

He redeemed himself with the proper coaching to a certain extent during his stint with the Los Angeles Rams, but he now finds himself back in the NFC South, having to prove himself all over again.

Baker Mayfield detailed exactly how he plans to go about doing that. One thing that he highlighted is that external comments do not get to him, because he has not used social media for the past couple of years.

He said that he knows his own strengths and weaknesses and does not need external validation for that. He also claimed that he was "wired different" than others.

Now, while some may see that as a form of confidence that is needed in a quarterback, others saw it as hubris. Mayfield might be a good player but he has to prove a lot of doubters wrong this season.

Players outside the NFL do not matter but the likes of his own coaching staff will be monitoring him with Kyle Trask waiting in the wings to take over if he slips up.

Many fans on Reddit let the quarterback know exactly what they thought of his bravado and it is fair to say there were some less-than-kind remarks.

If he indeed avoids reading comments from social media, he might want to look away now, as we bring some of the best reactions to his pronouncements:

Mayfield has a habit of speaking his mind

Baker Mayfield often rubs people the wrong way because he seems to give an overhyped estimation of himself sometimes. One such instance came last season when he led the Los Angeles Rams to a last-minute comeback over the Las Vegas Raiders, right after signing with them.

He specifically called out the opposing defensive coordinator for playing a press-man defense instead of dropping back in coverage.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Baker Mayfield on the game-winner: "To be honest, I was completely shocked they lined up in press coverage with 15 seconds left." twitter.com/MySportsUpdate…

While that may have been the right conclusion to draw, one could argue that finding faults openly in others is not the right way to go about it.

Especially because those coaches may turn up elsewhere and he might need their support later down the road.

All eyes will be on Mayfield as he looks to lead the Buccaneers next season.