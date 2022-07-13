"Nobody has the mentality of being a backup" - Baker Mayfield makes it clear he's gunning for Panthers' QB1 role

This NFL offseason has been a rollercoaster ride for Baker Mayfield. The 2018 draft first-round pick arrived in Cleveland with much hype, only to see himself forced out of the First Energy Stadium for Deshaun Watson.

Despite carrying the Browns to their first playoff appearance in close to two decades, the franchise's front office decided that the former Texans quarterback was the right man to lead their franchise.

Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho Baker Mayfield deserve respect because you judge a man by the distance traveled.

Chiefs were in playoffs 3 of 4 years before Mahomes.



Bills were in playoffs 1 year before Allen.



Ravens were in playoffs 4 years before Lamar.



Now many might frown upon the Browns' decision to trade for a quarterback who, at the time, had over 20 legal lawsuits against his name. However, it is something that even Baker Mayfield has now made peace with.

Now in Carolina, Mayfield has a new playbook, a new city, and a new culture to get used to. In his first press conference as a Panthers player, the quarterback made it clear that he plans to hit the ground running because he has no intention of playing backup to Sam Darnold.

"I think when you're at any level, as high as this NFL, nobody has the mentality of being a backup. We're at this level because we compete to be the very best and that's why Sam is here as well. That's why Matt Corall got drafted... And so, you know, my intention is to become the best quarterback I can be to help this team win."

The former Browns QB remained optimistic about his chances in Carolina, knowing that the team has the right pieces to make a run for the playoffs.

"I'm happy to be in Carolina. I feel like the team is very close to be really, really good. We should put the pieces together and come together as a team... I'm gonna do my job, fill whatever role is expected of me and be a great leader and a great teammate."

Panthers GM says QB1 role 'open competition' between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold

The Panthers had Sam Darnold as their starter last season. It was his lackluster performances in the famous black and blue that prompted the franchise to take a chance on the former Browns signal caller.

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer also made it clear that the starting role was open for the taking between the two quarterbacks.

"The reason why we added Baker was to make the group better as a whole, Sam is very much a part of this competition... I think they're both gonna rise and play their best football they have."

Interestingly enough, both quarterbacks were first-round picks in the 2018 NFL Draft. Given the competitive nature of Baker Mayfield, one can expect Darnold to have a hard time retaining his starting role.

