"Baker Mayfield couldn't handle it" - Insider takes aim at Bucs QB after Shedeur Sanders calls out Browns reporter Tony Grossi on constant criticism

Shedeur Sanders had choice words for reporter Tony Grossi after his preseason debut with the Cleveland Browns on Friday. The Colorado Buffaloes product said to the veteran reporter,&quot;You only say negative stuff about me. … I ain’t do nothing to you.”NFL insider Robert Littal spotted the interaction and commended the Browns rookie for standing on business. Littal also took aim at Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.&quot;Grossi has been like this for 30 years,&quot; Littal tweeted on Saturday. &quot;Baker (Mayfield) couldn't handle it. Shedeur (Sanders) disarmed him in 60 seconds and changed his energy. That’s a gift not all people have for negative people.&quot;It's important to note that Grossi has a history with Mayfield. Grossi infamously pleaded with the Browns not to take Mayfield with the first pick of the 2018 draft. Then, in the 2019 season, Mayfield walked out of an interview session in the Browns locker room after Grossi asked a question.Sanders is one of two rookie quarterbacks in Cleveland, and he's well aware of Grossi's harsh words. He made it clear after the preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, and it won't be a surprise if the duo meet again later in the 2025 season.Shedeur Sanders shines on preseason debutShedeur Sanders was the star attraction in the Cleveland Browns versus the Carolina Panthers preseason game on Friday. Kevin Stefanski's side was up against Dave Canales' troops in the preseason opener.Sanders thrived in the contest, recording 138 passing yards and two touchdowns. He added 19 rushing yards for good measure. The Browns opted to rest Sanders for the fourth quarter of the contest, which ended in a Browns win.Numerous fans, critics and analysts praised Sanders for his performance. The fifth-round draft pick has barely taken reps with the first team, making his showing even more impressive.Sanders will likely have two more chances to showcase his talents ahead of the regular season. The Browns have preseason games versus the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams before their opening regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.