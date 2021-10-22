Baker Mayfield injury: Browns QB provides update on shoulder status

Baker Mayfield has been in the headlines this past week, but not because of his on-field efforts. Against the Arizona Cardinals, Mayfield was pushed out of the pocket by J.J. Watt and the quarterback landed awkwardly on his shoulder.
The incident led to Mayfield dislocating his shoulder and was subsequently ruled out of the Browns' clash with the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.
Mayfield gives an update on his injury
Mayfield was speaking to Fox Sports' Jay Glazier about the incident and said the injury had hampered him to the point where he could not function properly on the field. Mayfield told Glazer:
“I need that fracture to heal for me to get back out there.”
Mayfield has been hit by the injury bug of late and the latest setback is a fracture in his humorous bone. This is a less than ideal injury for a quarterback in normal circumstances, but with Mayfield, it could throw his entire season and potentially his Cleveland Browns career into turmoil.
Case Keenum is filling in for Mayfield and he is more than capable of keeping the ship afloat until Mayfield gets healthy. One of the big sticking points to Mayfield's injury is that the Browns organization could look to move on from the quarterback as his rookie contract is expiring soon.
With the team at 3-3, the Browns have been lauded by many as potential Super Bowl contenders coming into the year and to say they have been underwhelming is an understatement.
A close loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, then a heart-breaking loss to Justin Herbert and the Chargers, was followed by a blowout loss to the high-flying Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray.
For a Super Bowl team to sit at 3-3 in a division that includes the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and the up-and-down Pittsburgh Steelers is less than ideal.
The Ravens currently lead the division with a 5-1 record, followed by the 4-2 Bengals. Mayfield and the Browns were expected to win the division easily and make a serious playoff run with the roster they've assembled. But we know that probably won't be the case this season.
This latest injury could prove to be a bigger deal than first thought. If Case Keenum does a great job filling in, what do the Browns do with Mayfield, given he is chasing a contract? It certainly does make for exciting viewing throughout the next couple of weeks, as Mayfield's future is murky at best.