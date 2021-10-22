Baker Mayfield injury: Browns QB provides update on shoulder status

Baker Mayfield has been in the headlines this past week, but not because of his on-field efforts. Against the Arizona Cardinals, Mayfield was pushed out of the pocket by J.J. Watt and the quarterback landed awkwardly on his shoulder.

The incident led to Mayfield dislocating his shoulder and was subsequently ruled out of the Browns' clash with the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

Mayfield gives an update on his injury

Mayfield was speaking to Fox Sports' Jay Glazier about the incident and said the injury had hampered him to the point where he could not function properly on the field. Mayfield told Glazer:

“I need that fracture to heal for me to get back out there.”

Mayfield has been hit by the injury bug of late and the latest setback is a fracture in his humorous bone. This is a less than ideal injury for a quarterback in normal circumstances, but with Mayfield, it could throw his entire season and potentially his Cleveland Browns career into turmoil.

Jay Glazer @JayGlazer Breaking: Baker Mayfield tells me in addition to his torn labrum he also fractured his humerus bone (shoulder) according to a scan this week. Baker said the fracture is preventing his rotator cuff from firing. @NFLonFOX (1/2) Breaking: Baker Mayfield tells me in addition to his torn labrum he also fractured his humerus bone (shoulder) according to a scan this week. Baker said the fracture is preventing his rotator cuff from firing. @NFLonFOX (1/2)

Case Keenum is filling in for Mayfield and he is more than capable of keeping the ship afloat until Mayfield gets healthy. One of the big sticking points to Mayfield's injury is that the Browns organization could look to move on from the quarterback as his rookie contract is expiring soon.

With the team at 3-3, the Browns have been lauded by many as potential Super Bowl contenders coming into the year and to say they have been underwhelming is an understatement.

A close loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, then a heart-breaking loss to Justin Herbert and the Chargers, was followed by a blowout loss to the high-flying Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE If Case Keenum BALLS OUT tonight it's gonna get LOUD."Unless I'm literally crazy Baker Mayfield is the future starting QB of the Cleveland Browns.. he's probably the 8th or 9th best QB in the NFL" ~ @RapSheet If Case Keenum BALLS OUT tonight it's gonna get LOUD."Unless I'm literally crazy Baker Mayfield is the future starting QB of the Cleveland Browns.. he's probably the 8th or 9th best QB in the NFL" ~@RapSheet #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/8Q9PdbbfYp

For a Super Bowl team to sit at 3-3 in a division that includes the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and the up-and-down Pittsburgh Steelers is less than ideal.

Also Read

The Ravens currently lead the division with a 5-1 record, followed by the 4-2 Bengals. Mayfield and the Browns were expected to win the division easily and make a serious playoff run with the roster they've assembled. But we know that probably won't be the case this season.

This latest injury could prove to be a bigger deal than first thought. If Case Keenum does a great job filling in, what do the Browns do with Mayfield, given he is chasing a contract? It certainly does make for exciting viewing throughout the next couple of weeks, as Mayfield's future is murky at best.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar