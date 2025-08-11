NFL analyst Evan Cohen compared Shedeur Sanders’ readiness for stardom to former Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Johnny Manziel. Cohen’s comments came following Sanders’ viral exchange with a reporter in the tunnel after Friday’s preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.The analyst said that Mayfield and Manziel weren’t ready for stardom during their time with the team. However, he thinks Sanders’ exchange with the reporter, Tony Grossi, was a sign of his readiness.“The latest Browns’ hope is Shedeur,&quot; Cohen said on Sunday, via “Unsportsmanlike.” &quot;Before then, it was Baker Mayfield; it was Johnny Manziel. At the time they were with the Cleveland Browns, and I want to be specific about that.&quot;At the time they were with the Cleveland Browns, I think neither of them was ready for the stardom and the rollercoaster ride that being a quarterback with the Cleveland Browns comes with the way that this guy is.”After his impressive debut on Friday, Sanders crossed paths with Grossi in the tunnel of Bank of America Stadium. Sanders called out his coverage on him.“Tony, I be hoping you have something positive to say about me,&quot; Sanders said. &quot;You only say negative stuff about me. And I’m like, ‘I ain’t do nothing to you.’ Come on, what I do? What’d I do to you, Tony?”With a smile on his face during the entire conversation, Sanders shared a lighthearted laugh with Grossi before heading to the locker room.Shedeur Sanders’ Friday performance and speculations on future role at ClevelandShedeur Sanders was the star of the Cleveland’s preseason opener win versus the Panthers on Friday. An unexpected starter, he completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns, as the Browns won 30-10.His performance had the football world paying attention, and many analysts questioned why Sanders wasn’t a first-round selection.The former Colorado star was projected as a first-round pick, along with his former teammate, Travis Hunter. While Hunter was selected at No. 2, Sanders waited until the fifth round.Friday's outing sparked speculation on whether he is in pole position to be the Cleveland’s primary quarterback.