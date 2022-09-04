"Off the leash" - Baker Mayfield's new apparel wear takes a brutal dig at Browns

Baker Mayfield will start his first game for the Carolina Panthers versus his old team, the Cleveland Browns, in their season opener. For the quarterback, it was a tumultuous offseason as the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson this offseason.

Fans will now have some new apparel to wear at the game, thanks to Mayfield. His new t-shirt takes a savage shot at his former team.

The Panthers quarterback has officially licensed t-shirts that read "Off the leash," while also noting the Week One contest between the Panthers and Browns as "One day only."

The shirt also displays a smiling Mayfield in a cowboy hat with his well-known No. 6, along with a broken dog collar. The latter could be interpreted as a mention of the Browns' Dawg Pound.

Cleveland traded Baker to Carolina for a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick, which could be a fourth-round pick if playing time incentives are met. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule named the former Browns quarterback as their starter for the 2022 season after a preseason competition with Sam Darnold.

His new t-shirt will probably only add to what will be a riveting contest between the quarterback and the franchise he spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with.

Baker Mayfield's career with the Browns

Baker Mayfield

In his time with the Browns, Baker Mayfield started 59 games, leading the franchise to the playoffs in the 2020 season. He finished second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting, throwing for 3,725 yards with 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Last season, the quarterback had 3,010 yards passing, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. Overall, he's fourth in Browns history in passing yards and fifth in passing touchdowns.

The 27-year-old is looking to make a fresh start with Carolina as he looks to help them make the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season. The question is: Can the quarterback prove his doubters wrong and play like the top pick in the draft?

Facing his former team in his first start under center will be an opening test as it will be personal on many levels.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Baker Mayfield get a win over his former team in Week One? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat