"This one has a little more history and personal meaning" - Baker Mayfield opens up on facing the Browns in 2022 revenge tie

Baker Mayfield's trade to the Carolina Panthers is complete and all official paperwork has been submitted to the NFL. Baker Mayfield leaves the Cleveland Browns as their winningest quarterback since they reformed in 1999, with 30 wins as a starter.

He lands in Carolina and figures to be the starter immediately as he is seen as an immediate upgrade over incumbent Sam Darnold. That means, barring the unforeseeable, he'll lead the Panthers in Charlotte Week 1 and face his old teammates.

The season opens for the two teams on September 11 at 1:00 pm EST and will see Mayfield try and get sweet revenge on his former team.

For him, it's a big game, he told Panthers.com:

"I'm not going to sit here and be a robot and tell you that's not one I've marked on the calendar already. One, that's not who I am. To me, it's about winning games. Whoever we have marked on the schedule, I'm going to try to win."

Mayfield went on to say that there's clearly a personal meaning behind the game and he's not trying to hide that:

"Obviously, this one has a little more history and personal meaning, but for me, it's about winning and setting the tone for the rest of the year, and however I can help this team do that, I'm going to do."

Baker Mayfield on his move to the Carolina Panthers

Oklahoma Spring Game Baker

Now that the dust has settled on his move to Carolina, Baker Mayfield reflected on the move, his time in Cleveland and his future. He's grateful for his time with the Browns, but he's happy he's getting a fresh start somewhere else.

Here's what he said:

"There was a little bit of sacrifice on all three fronts, between Cleveland, Carolina, and myself. To me, it's ready for a fresh start first and foremost. I'm extremely grateful for the four years I had in Cleveland, it's a great football town. It's the start of my career, however long, God willing, it will be. I'm thankful for it."

He went on to credit Panthers GM Scott Fitterer and head coach Matt Rhule for making him a priority:

"A lot of ups and downs, a lot of things I learned, but when it came down to it, it was wanting a fresh start, wanting to be with a coach and a GM that truly wanted me, . . . and just wanting the same thing, and that's to win football games."

With the Browns now very much in the rearview mirror for Baker Mayfield, the road ahead looks tricky. Carolina are in a tough spot in the NFC South. Tom Brady is back to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for at least one more season. The New Orleans Saints have been quietly building an impressive roster and have several key players returning from long-term injuries. Expectations before the Mayfield trade were low for Carolina, as they currently are for the remaining NFC South franchise, the Atlanta Falcons.

The addition of the quarterback has changed that somewhat. No one is quite sure just what to expect from the Panthers in 2022 anymore. One thing is certain, all eyes will be on Baker Mayfield in Week 1 when the Panthers host the Browns.

