"Hurt? Nah. Surprised? Yes" - Browns QB Baker Mayfield puts ego aside to work it out with Odell Beckham Jr

All eyes were on Odell Beckham Jr. on a relatively light trade deadline day. The wide receiver was among the big names on the trade market after rumors suggested that the Cleveland Browns were looking to move on from the out-of-form wide receiver who has not been as productive as he was during his time with the New York Giants.

Despite a struggling start to the 2021 season, Beckham Jr. drew interest from teams across the NFL even weeks before the trade deadline. The New Orleans Saints reportedly tried to acquire the versatile wide receiver late on trade deadline day as Sean Payton's side are still without Michael Thomas, who is now out for the entire season. General manager Mickey Loomis held discussions with the Browns, but Cleveland ended up retaining him after not finding a suitable trade offer.

What did Baker Mayfield say about Odell Beckham Jr?

Odell Beckham Jr.’s dad, Odell Beckham Sr., was evidently upset with fans and former players suggesting OBJ to be traded. He went on to post a video on Instagram showing multiple plays where Baker Mayfield failed to throw the ball to a wide open Beckham Jr.

The frustration from fans is justified as both Mayfield and Beckham Jr. are yet to develop the necessary chemistry required between a quarterback and receiver. When asked about the situation, Mayfield was quick to put aside the on-field issues and work things out again with Odell.

He said:

"Deliberately not throwing the ball (scoffs) … That’s an opinionated statement, I’ll say that.”

The quarterback stated that talking to Odell would clear the air:

"If he’s back, we’ll work through it. I can put my ego and pride aside to win. Yeah, I think any sort of conversation would go a long way."

Asked if he’s hurt by it all, Mayfield said:

"Hurt? Nah. Surprised? Yes."

Odell wasn't a part of the Browns as he was excused from practice after failing to secure a move away from Cleveland before Tuesday's deadline. It is unclear whether the Browns are willing to let go of the star wide receiver despite Beckham Jr.'s reported desire to leave Cleveland.

Meanwhile, Beckham Jr. has been down with various injuries, including an ACL tear last year that ended his season early. Injuries did restrict him from reaching full potential in Cleveland, but he has yet to produce jaw-dropping performances consistently, even when he's fit.

Edited by Piyush Bisht