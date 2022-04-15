"Baker Mayfield's personality has never been right to be a quarterback"- Colin Cowherd believes Cleveland star is unfit to be a QB

Baker Mayfield recently claimed that he was disrespected by the team that chose him first overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns. Following this, media outlets have been circling like vultures on a QB career that may now resemble a carcass.

Colin Cowherd, in particular, was very severe on the former Oklahoma gunslinger. Cowherd, apparently, not only thinks that a Baker Mayfield comeback under center with the Browns is unlikely, but that he doesn't have much of an NFL future at all.

Cowherd feels that the former Heisman Trophy winner doesn't have the off-the-field polish of an NFL franchise QB. This is due to him frequently making impulsive, off-the-cuff comments:

“I’ve said before: Baker talks too much. He’s often too rambling, very impulsive. The last four years have been filled with snark, disappointment, combativeness. Baker was in a hole, grabbed a shovel and just kept digging. Once again, he talks too much. It wasn’t calculated, it wasn’t prepared.”

Mayfield's time with the Browns seems to be up

As for Baker Mayfield himself? Well, he's not as down about his future as others. During the same radio appearance that landed him in hot water, he expressed confidence in things getting to a level they once were, in Cleveland or elsewhere.

“Talk about the highs? They always come back. They always come back. But I’ve had great times my rookie year. I didn’t start in the beginning. I came in and got to have fun in the back half of the year. 2019 sucked. 2020 was great, made the playoffs. 2021 was miserable.”

Mayfield rocked the NFL world on Wednesday with his remarks on the Ya Never Know podcast. In it, he called out the Cleveland Browns, his current employers, while still under contract.

“I feel disrespected. 100 percent because I was told one thing and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now. I got my taste of it because I’ve had four different head coaches in four years, a bunch of different coordinators."

Baker Mayfield unlikely to remain with Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson's arrival and the subsequent $230 million contract extension signaled the end of Baker Mayfield's time starting under center in Cleveland.

The Browns signing both Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs is likely to be the last nail in the coffin for Mayfield's time with the 'Dawg Pound'.

In terms of other options for Mayfield, the Seattle Seahawks may have taken themselves out of the running for his services by signing Geno Smith to a one-year, $7 million pact.

His home-state team, Houston Texans, remain an option since their current starter, Davis Mills, led them to a 2-9 record last season. While Lovie Smith has expressed confidence in Mills, there's no doubt that Baker Mayfield would, at least, inspire more fan confidence heading into the 2022 season.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat

LIVE POLL Q. Would Baker Mayfield be a good option for the Texans? Yes No 0 votes so far