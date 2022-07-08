Baker Mayfield's wife Emily has 'bittersweet' reaction to QB's trade to Carolina Panthers

Baker Mayfield is a Cleveland Brown no more. With a physical pending, the 27-year-old will no longer be a part of the franchise that drafted him. With the Browns making a very public run at Deshaun Watson, everyone knew where that left Mayfield.

His time in Cleveland was up and down, for the most part, down. The one-up was when he led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 and defeated their arch rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers in their own building. Now, seeking a fresh start, it's something that he will get in Carolina.

The move away from the Browns has been a long time coming, given that the relationship between player and franchise seemed to be lost. Part of the deal that sends the 2017 Heisman Trophy Winner to the Panthers is a fifth-round, conditional draft pick. However, this pick is one that can become a fourth-rounder based on playing time per Mike Garafolo.

The Browns will also pay $10.5 million of the former Oklahoma Sooners' salary as part of the move. It was highly unlikely that the Panthers would take on his entire salary, so a compromise had to be made. Carolina will be picking up the remaining $5 million.

Will Mayfield start for the Panthers?

Given how Sam Darnold played last season, one would think so. However, according to some reports that have been floating around, Darnold is the starter and Mayfield will have to win the job from him.

A true quarterback battle will take place for the Panthers at training camp. Many are thinking that eventually the former Browns quarterback will become the starter in his new home of Carolina.

The former Browns quarterback is no doubt better than Darnold, but it remains to be seen how Panthers coach Matt Rhule wants this to play out. Having a quarterback battle in training camp is good for team morale.

Will Mayfield become the starter in Week 1? There is a strong chance he will be.

