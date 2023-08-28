Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily launched their new foundation on Sunday with an event at TopGolf in Tampa. The Baker and Emily Mayfield Foundation is geared towards helping children in the community.

The foundation is aimed at helping children in all facets of life, whether it be with food insecurity, clothing, literacy and much more.

The event in Tampa was attended by many of Mayfield's Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates. Afterward, they spoke to reporters about their initiative as well as moving to Tampa Bay.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Emily Mayfield said that she is hoping that their stay with the Buccaneers is for the long term:

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

"I'm just happy when he's healthy so I can deal with some moves. Just kind of roll with the punches but, obviously for me too the goal is to be here long-term and not have another move-out tour like January of this year.

"It's fun though, it's a good adventure but, he's a more fun roommate when he's winning."

Expand Tweet

Baker Mayfield signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March on a one-year deal worth $4 million. The Buccaneers were in search of a new starting quarterback after Tom Brady retired.

During OTAs and training camp, Mayfield has been in a battle for the starting role alongside quarterback Kyle Trask. Last week, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles announced that Mayfield would be the starting quarterback heading into Week 1.

Emily Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope that Baker will be able to kickstart their offense this season.

Nick Chubb excited about Baker Mayfield's opportunity with the Buccaneers

The Cleveland Browns drafted quarterback Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick in 2018, which earned him $22 million for the season. The city and fanbase were excited about the prospect of Mayfield, and hoped he would bring success to the franchise.

Expand Tweet

Mayfield led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 and even a playoff win over the division rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, his tenure with the Browns came to an end after a torn labrum impacted his performance in 2021.

Browns running back Nick Chubb spoke to reporters about Baker Mayfield's new start in Tampa Bay:

"I'm excited for him. I came in here with Baker... He's a great friend of mine. So, I'm excited to see him go out there and do well."

The Browns traded for Deshaun Watson and that led Mayfield to ask for a trade, which sent him to the Carolina Panthers in 2022. A short stint in Carolina was followed by a few months in LA with the Los Angeles Rams, and it will be interesting to see if Baker Mayfield can make Tampa Bay his home for the long run.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #9) Which NFL team was originally known as the New England Patriots before changing their name? (#8 Ans - Doug Flutie) Miami Dolphins Baltimore Ravens New York Titans Boston Bulldogs 947 votes