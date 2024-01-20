Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily names one thing that concerns her the most for Buccaneers vs Lions 2024 NFL Divisional Playoff faceoff

Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers will be traveling to Ford Field to face the Lions in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Both teams are coming off wins in the Wild Card game. There are plenty of things for each team to be concerned about.

Mayfield's wife, Emily, appeared on the "Morning After" podcast ahead of the matchup to share her top concern for her husband. It was about Lions head coach Dan Campbell and how he could contain Baker.

“The thing that concerns me the most is Dan Campbell," Emily said. "I’ve been a fan of his for a couple of years. Ever since he cried in the presser I was like this guy is a man of men. He is such a good coach."

"He’s always had good things to say about Baker, I always like people who like my husband. I just don’t want him to read Baker’s strengths and shut him down.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had a phenomenal regular season with his first 4,000-yard passing season of his NFL career. He threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns in Tampa Bay's 32-9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was the third-most yards thrown by a Buccaneers quarterback in a playoff game in team history, as Tom Brady holds the top two spots. This game will also feature Baker Mayfield going against another quarterback who went No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft: Jared Goff.

What time and channel is the Buccaneers-Lions game on this weekend?

Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET (NBC)

Stream: Peacock

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color), and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

Buccaneers vs Lions over under

According to FanDuel, the over/under for this NFC Divisional Round game is 49.5 points. Both offensive units are good, and Tampa Bay's passing game has been one of the best in the NFL. Goff and the Lions are fifth in points per game and second in passing yards per game.

Also, their passing defenses have not been ideal throughout the season. Tampa Bay allowed 248 passing yards per game, while Detroit is right behind them with 247 yards. It won't come as a surprise should the game exceed that over/under.