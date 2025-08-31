  • home icon
Baker Mayfield's wife Emily poses in black swimsuit 16 months after giving birth to daughter Kova Jade

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Aug 31, 2025 18:13 GMT
Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily, is enjoying her time as a mother. On Saturday, she rocked a black swimsuit from “Love and Bikini USA." Sharing her photos on Instagram Stories from the trial session, Emily wrote,

“Swimsuit is one size fits all... I’m obsessed.”

In the second IG Story, she joked,

“You are wild for the one size fits all approach... but it works!”

Source: (Via Instagram/ @emilywmayfield)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @emilywmayfield)

The Mayfields became parents last year, when their daughter, Kova Jade, was born on April 9.

Baker and Emily have been together since 2017, tying the knot in 2019.

A month ago, ahead of Baker's training camp, Emily shared a heartwarming message for the quarterback.

On July 30, she posted photos of Baker holding little Kova, both dressed in matching black “Mayfield 6” jerseys, and the caption read:

“Excited for year 8.”

Looking back, Baker Mayfield was drafted No. 1 overall in 2018 by the Cleveland Browns after winning the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma. He made history in his first season by breaking the NFL record for most passing touchdowns by a rookie QB, while also helping the Browns end a 19-game winless streak in his debut.

The Browns then traded for Deshaun Watson, and Baker was moved out in 2022.

Mayfield eventually found his way to the Bucs in 2023 and had a career-best season. Moreover, he also led Tampa Bay to back-to-back division titles and a playoff win.

Baker Mayfield's wife Emily Mayfield posed in a red swimsuit in a family picture on Fourth Of July

On July 4, 2025, Emily, Baker, and their baby Kova spent time outside.

Emily wore sunglasses, a red bikini top, a striped skirt, and black-and-white slide sandals. She held Kova, who was dressed in a white outfit with a bow headband and cute patterns.

"Happy fourth 🇺🇸❤️," read the caption.

Baker stood next to them, wearing a white long-sleeve shirt and patterned swim shorts.

Apart from focusing on family and football, Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily run the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation. It helps kids and families tackle life’s challenges, offers scholarships, mental health support and early education programs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Gio Vergara
