Baker Mayfield's wife Emily poses for bold photoshoot as pregnancy due date nears: "We can’t wait to meet you"

Baker Mayfield made a strong comeback in 2023, despite the odds against him. And now, he is going to be a father! His wife, Emily, is getting closer to her delivery date. Like many mothers, Emily captured the moment and shared it on Instagram.

"We can’t wait to meet you, baby girl (camera emoji)," she wrote in the caption.

She tagged photographer Hayley Dolson, who may have captured the photo.

Emily and Baker Mayfield are expecting a baby girl in April.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers drag feet in Baker Mayfield payday

Baker Mayfield at NFC Divisional Playoffs: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions

Most agree that Tom Brady's successor improving upon his final season would be cause for an endorsement from the Buccaneers. However, Baker Mayfield is on track to become a free agent in 2024, unless Tampa Bay makes a move.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are technically locked until February 20th if they decide to use a franchise tag, but once that window opens, they will have just three weeks to commit.

If the team drags their feet through the opening stages of the window and leaves things until the last moment in March, they risk allowing Mayfield to test free agency on March 13th, based on dates provided by ESPN.

If that happens, the price for Mayfield could skyrocket as other teams place offers on the quarterback. Many believe the Buccaneers quarterback has resurrected a market for himself thanks to work done in 2023.

The Buccaneers quarterback had arguably his best season, passing 28 touchdowns (career-high) and ten interceptions. He also had the highest yards of his career, throwing for 4,044 and joined the 4000-yard club for the first time.

He also boasted the highest completion percentage of his career (64.3%) and found a way to win games at a rate seen only one other time in his career.

In his best season with the Cleveland Browns, he went 11-5 and won a playoff game. This season, he went 9-8, won his division, and reached the divisional round of the playoffs.

How much will one of the best seasons of his career reward him in the coming weeks?