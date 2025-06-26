Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily reacts as Odell Beckham Jr. looks back at his Giants legacy with son outside MetLife Stadium

Odell Beckham Jr. reflected on his NFL career in an Instagram post on Wednesday. In the photos, the wide receiver can be seen sitting in the parking lot of MetLife Stadium with his three-year-old son Zydn as the two gaze at the stadium.
In the caption, Beckham reflected on his time with the New York Giants and the plays that he made. He hinted that his playing career may not be over, and then said that his son is next to play the game. OBJ captioned the post:
"Mannn yo daddy did some Krazy shxt here 😭😭… we changed the game n inspired a generation who came behind us. We still got more to do… I’m loving every second I get wit u n can’t wait to see what u do in this world…. Ur turn twin.✊🏾🤙🏾"
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
OBJ's Instagram post received over 345,000 likes as of Thursday morning. Of the many comments, Emily Mayfield, quarterback Baker Mayfield's wife, shared two hearts, sharing her appreciation. Mayfield was Beckham's quarterback from 2019 until 2021 with the Cleveland Browns.
Beckham's post has left many questioning whether the wide receiver would consider a return to the New York Giants in the future.
Odell Beckham Jr. responded to a fan who encouraged a Giants return
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent after a short stint with the Miami Dolphins in 2024. Beckham was one of the athletes at last weekend's Fanatics Fest in New York City. During a discussion panel, a fan in the crowd yelled to the wide receiver, telling him to make a return to the Giants.
It was then that Beckham paused, and his response has some Giants fans getting their hopes up.
“I got you," OBJ replied.
During another event at Fanatics Fest, OBJ was signing autographs for fans when he was asked if he would trade his Super Bowl ring if he could return to the Giants. It was then that the wide receiver revealed that he never wanted to leave the team in the first place.
The Giants drafted Odell Beckham Jr. with the 12th overall draft pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. In March 2019, the Giants traded him to the Cleveland Browns, where he had a tumultuous tenure and agreed to a release in November 2021.
Beckham signed with the Los Angeles Rams and won his first Super Bowl; however, he suffered his second torn ACL during the big game. It hasn't quite been the same for Beckham since then, and it remains to be seen where he will play next.
Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.