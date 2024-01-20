Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily, shows off baby bump as couple hits pregnancy milestone

Baker Mayfield's career was reborn when he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Before joining the NFC South squad, he played for three franchises in two seasons. Despite being a former first-overall draft pick, he got discarded for Deshaun Watson.

His steady play has helped the Buccaneers clinch their fourth consecutive playoff appearance. More importantly, Mayfield was impressive during their dominating Wild Card Round victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, finishing with 22 completions for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

However, as the former Heisman Trophy winner's pro football career has taken a boost, his wife, Emily, is set to give birth to their first child. She proudly showed her 29-week baby bump in her recent Instagram story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily, shows her baby bump.

Emily and Baker Mayfield are expecting their baby girl by April. They announced their pregnancy in December. After a one-year engagement, Mayfield married Emily in Jul. 2019 in Malibu, California. Some of his teammates at the University of Oklahoma attended the ceremony.

The couple met in 2017 through a mutual friend. After hesitating initially, Wilkinson eventually agreed to date him, and the rest is history. Mayfield proposed to her the same year the Cleveland Browns selected him first overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

After five seasons with the Browns, the Carolina Panthers acquired him for a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick. The Panthers released him, paving the way for the Los Angeles Rams to claim him off waivers. Mayfield lasted only five games with Los Angeles' NFC squad, though.

Meanwhile, the Mayfields devote time to their eponymous foundation, which provides scholarships and philanthropic opportunities.

Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers prepare for the Divisional Round

Before his wife gives birth, Baker Mayfield will be all business when the Bucs face the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round. But unlike in the Wild Card Round, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will go on the road to battle the third-seed Lions.

Apart from the energetic home crowd, the Buccaneers must repeal Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit defense. They must also neutralize the production of David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, Josh Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Mayfield is on a one-year, $4 million contract. Contract extension talks could happen soon, considering his exploits throughout the season and the playoffs, especially if he leads the Bucs to the NFC Championship Game.