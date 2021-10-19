Baker Mayfield injury: How long will Browns QB be out for?

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns simply can't catch a break when it comes to injuries. They suffered yet another damage on Sunday in the loss to the Cardinals.

After the game on Sunday, Mayfield told reporters that he had dislocated his shoulder during the game. The quarterback hurt his shoulder in the third quarter after getting hit by J.J. Watt. Mayfield also suffered a torn labrum to the same shoulder he dislocated in Week 2 against the Houston Texans.

Nate Ulrich @ByNateUlrich #Browns QB Baker Mayfield said he thinks he’ll be able to play through shoulder injury. He said it dislocated again. His left arm is in a sling. “It feels like s***,” he said. #Browns QB Baker Mayfield said he thinks he’ll be able to play through shoulder injury. He said it dislocated again. His left arm is in a sling. “It feels like s***,” he said.

As one would expect, Mayfield has clearly suffered from the injury, completing just 53.1 percent of his passes in the two wins over the Bears and the Vikings.

Will Mayfield play on Thursday night?

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about Mayfield’s injury, and whether he could rest his star quarterback if the Browns’ medical team gives Baker the all-clear for their next game on Thursday night.

"With any injury, I am not the expert," Stefanski said. "I am not the medical expert so I will listen to the medical team here and will listen to the player. With every single player here, you treat them, and you have a dialog with them. You talk to the doctors, and again, we will make good decisions and smart decisions with all of these guys."

Mayfield had an MRI on his injured left shoulder the following day after the Browns' poor 37-14 loss to the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals. According to Mary Kay Cabot from Cleveland.com, Mayfield will get a second opinion on his shoulder before coach Kevin Stefanski decides who starts between Case Keenum and Mayfield for the game on Thursday night.

Camryn Justice @camijustice #Browns Kevin Stefanski says Kareem Hunt (calf), Baker Mayfield (shoulder) and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (ankle) will have MRIs done to determine the severity of their injuries. #Browns Kevin Stefanski says Kareem Hunt (calf), Baker Mayfield (shoulder) and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (ankle) will have MRIs done to determine the severity of their injuries.

Should Case Keenum get the nod to start, the Browns aren't getting a raw back-up quarterback. He is a ten-year NFL quarterback, and although his regular-season record of 27-35 doesn't exactly spell starting quarterback, he has taken a team to the playoffs before.

Back in 2017 Keenum led the Minnesota Vikings to a 11-3 record before that throw, known as the "Minneapolis Miracle," saw the Vikings defeat Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints to advance to the NFC Championship game.

Keenum then went to Denver before signing with Washington and then last year signed with the Browns. Keenum is clearly a competent quarterback and if called upon, Cleveland could easily stay afloat until Mayfield gets back.

