"Have a change of heart" - NFL analyst implores Baker Mayfield to rejoin Browns as backup QB

Baker Mayfield remains with the Cleveland Browns days after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Since the Browns signed former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to a five-year, $230 million deal, the writing has been on the wall for the former Heisman Trophy winner to separate from the organization.

But there are several who believe that Cleveland would be better served in keeping Mayfield as a backup. NFL analyst Tedy Brushci echoed this sentiment on today's episode of Get Up by stating the following:

"I want Baker Mayfield to have a change of heart and walk back into the Cleveland Browns facility. Not only does it force the issue, but Baker may have to play six to eight games if he's still on a team with the Deshaun Watson suspension coming."

He went on:

"So let's see the walk-on Baker Mayfield get up in there, get your team back and possibly help your team win."

Will Baker Mayfield be a starting quarterback in 2022?

The market for a starting quarterback in 2022 is drying up quickly.

When the offseason began, there were several vacancies at the position. Tom Brady had retired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers had yet to make a decision on whether or not he was going to return to the Green Bay Packers.

The Seahawks were rumored to possibly move Russell Wilson and the Indianapolis Colts seemed less than thrilled with quarterback Carson Wentz.

Over the past few months, Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders, Matt Ryan was traded to the Colts, and Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos.

After the draft, the vacancies at the quarterback position are extremely limited. Of the 32 NFL teams, it can be argued that perhaps only the Seattle Seahawks are in a position of needing a player at the position.

Charles Robinson @CharlesRobinson I’m told the Baker Mayfield talks between the #Panthers and #Browns are halted. The two teams have not been able to come to terms on dividing up Mayfield’s $18.8 million in guaranteed money next season. I’m told the Baker Mayfield talks between the #Panthers and #Browns are halted. The two teams have not been able to come to terms on dividing up Mayfield’s $18.8 million in guaranteed money next season.

The Seahawks seem intent on going into the 2022 season with Drew Lock, Geno Smith and Jacob Eason as the signal callers. Each has either very limited NFL action or has not taken advantage of opportunities to prove themselves as a starter in the league.

Baker has more experience in the NFL than any of these quarterbacks. He helped turn the Browns from one of the worst teams in the league to a playoff contender.

Perhaps later in the offseason, the two sides will come to an agreement to trade for the former University of Oklahoma standout.

