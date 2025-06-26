"Baker has secured 3 coaches generational wealth": NFL fans react to Bucs HC Todd Bowles and GM Jason Licht signing extensions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht agreed to multi-year extensions with the team, reports confirmed on Thursday. The two helped the franchise win three straight divisional titles, and they have been rewarded.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans shared their opinions on the news and had some interesting reactions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Baker since coming to Tampa has secured 3 coaches generational wealth," one fan tweeted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Many were thrilled to see Bowles and Licht get contract extensions for their work at Tampa Bay.

"Jason Licht Top 5 GM in the league," a fan wrote.

"I’m so happy for Todd will always have respect for him," another fan tweeted.

"That's huge news and congratulations to Mr Licht and Coach Bowles," one fan commented.

Meanwhile, some felt that the Buccaneers won the NFC South for the past three seasons since the division wasn't too competitive.

"The Bucs were uncontested NFC Champs for the last years in a row? Where was I?" one fan wrote.

"That's only bc the division is a**," another fan commented.

"Yay more 9 win seasons. What a joke," a fan tweeted.

Last season, Tampa Bay was eliminated from the playoffs in the wild-card round by the Washington Commanders. It will aim to make a deeper run in the postseason in the upcoming campaign.

Todd Bowles was a defensive coordinator when the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in 2021

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles - Source: Imagn

Todd Bowles was hired by the Buccaneers in 2019 as the team's defensive coordinator. He held that role when Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl in 2022, with Bruce Arians as the coach.

However, Arians stepped down after the Super Bowl triumph and Bowles was promoted to replace him.

In three seasons as Tampa Bay's coach, Bowles has compiled a 27-24 record in the regular season and 1-3 in the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.