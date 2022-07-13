"I've learned four different playbooks in four years" - Baker Mayfield takes a swipe at Browns coaching staff for failure in Cleveland

Baker Mayfield is officially a member of the Carolina Panthers after being traded by the Cleveland Browns following a whirlwind offseason. The Panthers held a press conference for their new acquisition as he naturally had a lot to say. Mayfield spoke about the set of conditions where he had to learn four different playbooks over the course of four years:

"Fortunately, it comes from an unfortunate circumstance where I've learned four different playbooks in four years. So, it's not like this is my first time around having to learn something new. Obviously, the time crunch is a difference, but it's mostly about terminology."

He continued:

"You know, just getting these in the new formations and names that down the different names of the concepts, and just, you know, comparing that to making it all similar for me, and really just making those comparisons continuing to grow in that."

To his point, he has had four offensive coordinators since he was drafted by the Browns number one overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Todd Haley and Freddie Kitchens were the offensive coordinators in the 2018/19 season, Todd Monken in the 2019/20 season, and Alex Van Pelt since the 2020/21 season.

Asked if he doesn't get enough credit for getting the Browns to the playoffs after all the suffering they had: "I'm not a me guy. I'm a team first guy." #Panthers QB Baker Mayfield says the way everything unfolded in Cleveland this offseason was unexpected and left him shocked.Asked if he doesn't get enough credit for getting the Browns to the playoffs after all the suffering they had: "I'm not a me guy. I'm a team first guy." #Panthers QB Baker Mayfield says the way everything unfolded in Cleveland this offseason was unexpected and left him shocked.Asked if he doesn't get enough credit for getting the Browns to the playoffs after all the suffering they had: "I'm not a me guy. I'm a team first guy."

He started 59 games for Cleveland in his last four seasons, throwing for 14,125 yards, 92 touchdowns, and 56 interceptions. The quarterback led the Browns to the postseason in the 2020/21 season, making it to the AFC Divisional Round.

In his final season with Cleveland last year, Mayfield started 13 games, throwing for 3,010 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

A New Beginning for Mayfield

Former Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield.

For the 27-year-old and the Browns, a split seemed inevitable once the team traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. Cleveland soon gave Watson a guaranteed $230 million contract to ensure him as their franchise quarterback.

The Panthers' new quarterback sought a trade in March this offseason, but only had his wish for a new franchise granted in July.

He’ll likely be competing for the starting job in Carolina with Sam Darnold, the third-overall pick of the 2018 draft. We’ll see if the Brown-turned-Panther can win the job and face his former team in Week 1 of the 2022/23 season. He'll have Robby Anderson and DJ Moore as his primary receivers this season.

