Baltimore Ravens 2023 opponents: Joe Burrow vs Lamar Jackson & Odell Beckham Jr headlines potential list

The Baltimore Ravens have spent much of the offseason wondering exactly how their team will look going forward. With Lamar Jackson's contract situation not changing, many thought the Ravens would have a tough 2023 season.

Alas, things have changed dramatically as Jackson has signed on, along with Odell Beckham Jr, and draftee Zay Flowers. Now, Baltimore and its fanbase can look forward to next season with a lot of optimism.

The NFL is set to release the 2023 schedule on Friday and the Ravens will now have the confidence that they can make a deep playoff run. This confidence would be there despite playing in a tough division that also harbours Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Per NFL.com, here is the full list of 2023 opponents for Baltimore.

Home: Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks.

Away: Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans.

Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow headline fixture for Ravens in 2023

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens

For many, the AFC North is a two-horse race next season between the Ravens and Bengals. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns are not thought to be a threat, despite the potential improvement next season.

That makes Jackson and Burrow's two meetings incredibly important when it comes to winning the division.

Jackson defeated the Bengals 19-17 in Week 5 last year. But the Ravens, without Jackson, lost the Week 18 matchup 16-27 along with the Wildcard playoff game the following week 17-24.

So, the pair are expected to be at the top of the AFC rankings and will be duelling it out for AFC North supremacy.

Baltimore Ravens have a promising schedule next season

Baltimore Ravens GM Eric DeCosta

The Ravens, on paper, don't have the hardest schedule by any means. Looking at who Baltimore will face next season, there are a host of winnable games.

Jackson will host the likes of the Rams, Colts, Texans, and Seahawks; while travelling to face the Titans, Cardinals, and Chargers. So that, along with the division games, has the potential to set Baltimore up for a deep playoff run.

Of course, games aren't won on paper, but Baltimore appear to have a favorable draw for next season. They just have to capitalize on it.

