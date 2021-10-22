Lamar Jackson vs Joe Burrow: Which QB will perform better in Ravens vs Bengals Week 7 game?

One of the most exciting matchups in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season is the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC North divisional clash.

Both teams have had great seasons so far and their quarterbacks are a big reason why. Ravens' Lamar Jackson and Bengals' Joe Burrow are two of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL right now.

But which quarterback will outshine the other in Week 7?

Week 7 QB Battle: Lamar Jackson vs. Joe Burrow

Lamar Jackson enters Week 7 as a legitimate contender for the NFL MVP award. He is currently in the top ten in the NFL in both passing and rushing yards. He has done it all for the Baltimore Ravens offense and is the main reason why they are on a five-game winning streak. The Ravens have the best record in the AFC heading into Week 7.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Lamar Jackson, who turns 25 years old in January, earned his 35th-career win as a starting quarterback today and surpassed Dan Marino (34) for the most wins by a quarterback prior to his 25th birthday in NFL history. Lamar Jackson, who turns 25 years old in January, earned his 35th-career win as a starting quarterback today and surpassed Dan Marino (34) for the most wins by a quarterback prior to his 25th birthday in NFL history.

The Cincinnati Bengals are tied with four other teams for the second-best record in the AFC. Joe Burrow has played in just 16 games so far in his career but is already developing into a top quarterback. In six games this season, he has already thrown more touchdowns than in ten last year. He has improved his completion percentage, passer rating, yards per attempt and QBR.

One of the big things that has helped Joe Burrow this season is reconnecting with Ja'Marr Chase. They were an unstoppable duo in college at LSU and have now joined forces in the NFL. Entering Week 7, Chase is the current favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He is already one of the best wide receivers in the entire NFL, not just among rookies.

Field Yates @FieldYates Joe Burrow has 4 touchdown passes of 30+ air yards this season, most in the NFL. All of them have been thrown to Ja'Marr Chase.Burrow had zero such completions as a rookie. Elite chemistry. Joe Burrow has 4 touchdown passes of 30+ air yards this season, most in the NFL. All of them have been thrown to Ja'Marr Chase.Burrow had zero such completions as a rookie. Elite chemistry. https://t.co/CvI5dsVcq5

Chase currently ranks fourth in the NFL in receiving yards and touchdowns while ranking second in yards per reception. He and Burrow have elevated the Bengals' offense to the next level. The Ravens' 26th ranked passing defense will have their hands full in this Week 7 matchup.

Even in a favorable matchup, it will be challenging for Burrow to outshine Lamar Jackson. The Bengals' defense has been solid this season, but they haven't had to face any mobile quarterbacks or dominant rushing attacks yet. Lamar Jackson is both of those things.

Burrow should find success in the passing game in Week 7, but Lamar Jackson is likely to have another big performance. He will look to continue his NFL MVP campaign at home in this critical matchup for the division and the conference. If Lamar Jackson is at his best, he will be the star of the show.

