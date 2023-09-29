Baltimore Ravens Week 4 injury report: Updates on Odell Beckham Jr., Mark Andrews and more 

In the upcoming clash at Cleveland Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1st, the Baltimore Ravens will take on the Cleveland Browns. As both teams prepare for their Week 4 showdown, the Ravens find themselves grappling with injuries sustained in previous games.

Key players for the Baltimore Ravens, including WR Rashod Bateman, WR Odell Beckham Jr., RB Gus Edwards, FS Marcus Williams, and RB Justice Hill, have all found themselves on the Week 4 injury list.

With a current league standing of 2-1, the Baltimore Ravens are looking to bounce back from a 19-22 overtime loss to the Colts in the previous week.

Their sights are set on securing a victory against the Browns this Sunday. However, this task will require star QB Lamar Jackson to have all hands on deck, including starting WR Odell Beckham Jr. and TE Mark Andrews.

Odell Beckham Jr. injury update: Latest on Ravens WR for Week 4

After sustaining an ankle injury in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Odell Beckham Jr. has been out of action.

While the injury wasn't grave enough to warrant placement on the injured reserve (IR), it did sideline him for all of last week's practices. OBJ also missed the Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

As of this week, Beckham Jr. was absent from the team's practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.

He remains listed as questionable on the injury report. Unfortunately, the outlook doesn't appear promising, and there are significant odds of OBJ sitting out Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Mark Andrews injury update: Latest on Ravens TE for Week 4

After sitting out the Ravens' Week 1 game due to a quad injury, Mark Andrews made a full recovery and actively participated in practices leading up to Week 2.

Andrews subsequently featured in the last two games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts.

With no reports of any lingering injury concerns, Mark Andrews was fully engaged in practice sessions. He is confirmed to take the field in the Week 4 matchup against the Cleveland Browns this Sunday.

In the previous game against the Colts, Andrews secured four receptions for 35 yards, narrowly missing a touchdown. Nevertheless, his presence is slated to be a pivotal factor in the upcoming matches.

Additional Week 4 injury concerns for Ravens vs Browns

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report

Several major players for the Baltimore Ravens missed practice sessions due to various injuries. This includes WR Rashod Bateman (hamstring), Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), CB Marlon Humphrey (foot), LB David Ojabo (ankle/knee), and LB Odafe Oweh (ankle).

Additionally, there were players with limited participation, including S Kyle Hamilton (back), Justice Hill (foot), C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), and OT Ronnie Stanley (knee).

Cleveland Browns Injury Report

Quarterback Deshaun Watson faced limitations in practice for the second consecutive day, grappling with soreness in his right (throwing) shoulder. However, there are positive indications pointing towards his likelihood of playing in Sunday's game. Both Guard Joel Bitonio (ankle) and running back Kareem Hunt (ribs/groin) were limited on Thursday after not participating on Wednesday.

Furthermore, running back Jerome Ford (shoulder), offensive tackle James Hudson III (ankle), and cornerback Greg Newsome II (elbow) showed notable improvement, transitioning from limited participation on Wednesday to full engagement in practice on Thursday.