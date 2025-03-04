"Ban turf for ever" - NFL fans voice their opinion after slippery fields at Lucas Oil Stadium for 2025 scouting combine

While the NFL professional players are enjoying their offseason, the college football players showcased their performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, held from February 27 to March 2. at the Lucas Oil Stadium. Several aspiring college football players gave mental and physical tests in front of the NFL coaches, GMs and other officials ahead of the NFL Draft.

Ad

However, this year's field of the Lucas Oil Stadium became the talk of the internet after a video of a college football player went viral on social media. The players struggled on the slippery field.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Several fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the video, sharing their opinion of the turf.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Ban Turf for ever. there are men out there yearning to be groundskeepers," a fan said.

"Players have been sliding around the turf all weekend. Would hate to see somebody go down," one more fan added.

"I tuned back in just as he stood back up and the announcers were like “he’s waving them off.” I figured he just fell on his belly or something. Not completely blew his knees out Jesus Christ," a fan commented.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans were critical of the field and its slipperiness.

"That field has been causing slips in all rounds," one more fan jotted.

"Yep bears just fell in love with him," another fan commented.

"Everybody be sliding on that Indy turf damn," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Highlighting performances at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine

Last week at the Lucas Oil Stadium, college football players had a great opportunity to impress the NFL league officials ahead of the 2025 Draft. Per DraftWire's Jeff Risdon, Seth Henigan and Tyler Shough were pretty impressive in the NFL Scouting Combine with their game.

Running back Omarion Hampton also put forward some remarkable performances in the Scouting Combine. Terrance Ferguson, Jordan Watkins and Matthew Golden also arguably did well.

The other highlighted names from the NFL Scouting Combine included offensive lineman Grey Zabel, defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, edge Shemar Stewart, off-line linebacker Jihaad Campbell, cornerback Maxwell Hairston, and safety players Nick Emmanwori and Jonas Sanker.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

NFL Franchise Tag Tracker 2025: Full list of players feat. potentially Tee Higgins