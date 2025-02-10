Barack Obama pens special message for Eagles after bully-ball Super Bowl triumph over Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

It's not often you get to see a thoroughly dominant team put the brakes on one of the most awe-inspiring quarterbacks in NFL history on the biggest stage of them all but that's exactly what transpired at Super Bowl LIX as the Philadelphia Eagles enforced a beatdown on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Sunday night's matchup was billed as a historic one. Prior to kickoff, the Chiefs were within touching distance of making history as the first team to potentially win three Super Bowls in a row. They didn't come anywhere close to doing that. All night long, the Eagles defense, masterminded by Vic Fangio, found a way to neutralize any threat Mahomes might have carried by sacking him six times - a record for the three-time Super Bowl MVP.

When all was said and done, the Eagles so comfortably managed to get over the line that they even managed to get backup quarterback Kenny Pickett on the field for a few reps. When the game ended 40-22 in Philly's favor, billionaire franchise owner Jeffrey Lurie hoisted the second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history after that win from Nick Foles.

Former United States President Barack Obama made it a point to pen a special message for the Super Bowl winners on social media. While he wasn't spotted at the game, Obama was clearly paying attention to the proceedings.

"Second time's the charm. Congrats to the Eagles, Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Nick Sirianni and an outstanding defense for winning one for Philly. You earned it!" Obama wrote.

After the game, Eagles star A.J. Brown gave The Athletic's Dianna Russini a short interview. When he was asked about his feelings of falling short in 2023, Brown replied:

"We can't rewrite history but we can make it even."

Celebs line up to send wishes for Philadelphia Eagles after Super Bowl win

Anne Hathaway was one of several high-profile Eagles fans in attendance at Caesars Superdome to witness Philly put a stop to the Chiefs' dreams of a three-peat. Noted Eagles fan Bradley Cooper was also present and took the field to celebrate with the franchise after the game.

Dr. Jill Biden who was at the game, sent a simple message after the win on social media:

"E-A-G-L-E-S!!!

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney termed Super Bowl LIX one of the "top 5" best nights of his life.

