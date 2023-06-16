Barstool Big Cat is quite pleased for Pat McAfee after the former NFL punter struck a broadcast deal with ESPN. However, he also offered the two-time Pro Bowler some important advice after leaving Fanduel.

In a recent video clip doing the round on TikTok, Big Cat suggested that McAfee might need a filter for the words that come out of his mouth while on duty with ESPN. He also explained that the former Indianapolis Colts star would have planned for his new role before signing the contract with the broadcast giants.

"I'm sure he (McAfee) has thought that through. He's a smart guy."

Big Cat further added:

"I will say this through someone who has been through a similar experience, ESPN is definitely a bit different than doing it solo. It is a fact. I mean, we did like one episode and got half our jokes cut."

Following his retirement from football, McAfee joined Barstool Sports in 2017. He split from the company in August 2018 and began his own podcast business, Pat McAfee Inc. (PMI).

In December 2021, McAfee signed a four-year, $120 million contract with FanDuel, making them the sole odds provider for "The Pat McAfee Show." However, his show will be aired on ESPN from next season onward.

Pat McAfee ESPN contract: How much will the former NFL star earn with broadcast giants?

According to reports, former NFL the former punter has signed a five-year contract worth $85 million with ESPN. It is believed that the analyst is taking a pay cut with the new deal, as he was making around $30 million per year under Fanduel.

McAfee's ESPN deal is reported to be in the region of around $17 million per year. It will include his daily show, which will air on ESPN’s cable. The show can also be streamed on the network’s YouTube channel and on ESPN+.

