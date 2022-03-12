"Russel Wilson is a better decision for Denver" - NFL analyst believes Broncos made right decision to snub Aaron Rodgers

This past week, the Denver Broncos acquired Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks. Aaron Rodgers also re-signed with the Green Bay Packers, becoming the highest-paid player in NFL history.

The Broncos explored their options and were interested in a Rodgers trade that would have re-united him with his former offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett.

Rodgers was ultimately in charge of his own fate and decided to stick around with the Packers. Denver didn't stop their pursuit of acquiring their franchise quarterback, and they kicked the tires on acquiring Russell Wilson as well.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.



ESPN's Bart Scott thinks Denver made the right choice in acquiring Wilson over Rodgers. Scott stated:

" This is a guy that has been elite has only had one losing season, that losing season came really miss four or five games because of a finger injury that you get some weapons and what makes him better why he's a better decision for Denver than Aaron Rodgers is the fact that he comes with a $19 million price tag which allows you to load up."

Scott added that Denver is the most complete team in the AFC, with one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

"Yeah I know they lost a good player in Noah Fant, but they didn't replace him with OJ the juiceman. If they looking for a tight end that can't block but can be a great receiver, Evan Ingram's out there. So they have the opportunity to load up within this division because his salary cap space, they have a more complete team, you're talking about Kansas City within that division, their vitamin D deficient, they have no defense. This is the most complete team now backed by one of the best quarterbacks in the AFC behind the center."

Denver Broncos gave up a boat-load of picks/players to acquire Russell Wilson from the Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals

The cost of Russell Wilson came at a high price. Denver gave up their 2022 1st Round Pick, 2023 1st Round Pick, 2022 2nd Round Pick, 2023 2nd Round Pick, 2022 5th Round Pick. The deal also included quarterback Drew Lock, DL Shelby Harris, and TE Noah Fant.

Last off-season, Denver signed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and drafted Drew Lock in the second-round of the 2019 NFL draft. After a subpar year by both, Denver decided neither would be the long-term answer at quarterback, resulting in a trade for Russell Wilson.

