  • "Baseball is back": Rob Gronkowski relives his ceremonial first pitch to Red Sox legend David Ortiz in 2016

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Mar 29, 2025 02:59 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Fox Sports Media Day - Source: Imagn
In honor of opening day this week in the MLB, Rob Gronkowski took a look back at when he threw the first pitch for the Boston Red Sox in 2016. It was during Gronkowski's playing days with the New England Patriots.

The occasion took place at Fenway Park during the Red Sox game against the San Francisco Giants on July 19, 2016. Gronkowski threw out the pitch to Red Sox legend David Ortiz.

"Baseball is back. Opening Day ⚾️!! Who’s winning it all this year?" Gronkowski captioned his post, reliving his pitch from 2016.
Gronkowski threw out the first pitch at Fenway just two nights after he shared the stage with both Paul McCartney and Bob Weir. The Red Sox blew the Giants out 4-0 in that game. It was an eventful week for the all-time great New England Patriots tight end.

Gronkowski and the Patriots would kick off their season just months later, going on to win the Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons. The Patriots overcame a historic 28-3 deficit against the Falcons, tying the game in the fourth quarter and forcing the first-ever overtime game in a Super Bowl.

Running back James White would eventually run in the game-winning touchdown to solidify the Patriots' Lombardi Trophy win with a final score of 34-28.

Rob Gronkowski offers his thoughts on Patriots hiring Mike Vrabel as head coach

NCAA Football: LA Bowl-California at UNLV - Source: Imagn
Since his retirement, Gronkowski has begun a career as an NFL analyst with FOX Sports. Speaking to On3, he offered his take on his former longtime team hiring ex-linebacker Mike Vrabel as New England's next head coach.

“I definitely do. I feel like Mike Vrabel is the coach for New England and he fits the mold well,” Gronkowski said. “He’s a former player, he’s already a legend there from his playing days, he knows the game inside and out from special teams, from defense to offense.
"And now he’s surrounded himself with a great coaching staff, especially with offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels. …I feel personally that was the right pick, to hire Josh McDaniels as well, because he has such great knowledge for the game on the offensive side of the ball, and he has great knowledge of developing quarterbacks."

Vrabel will take over the Patriots in hopes of bolstering their defense and helping mold sophomore signal-caller Drake Maye into a capable franchise quarterback.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
