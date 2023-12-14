Baseball Hall of Famer lets loose at fake Tom Brady Montreal Expos career promotion

Tom Brady dominated the NFL for two decades, but there was a chance that the Patriots dynasty would have never taken place. In 1995, the quarterback was drafted in the Major League Baseball amateur draft as a catcher by the Montreal Expos.

However, the quarterback decided to play football instead. In light of Brady Day (12 December), MLB brought attention to this little-known fact. It's official Twitter/X account posted a photoshopped image of the quarterback in a Montreal Expos jersey with a handful of made-up accolades.

It was assumed that if Brady had played in the MLB, he would have dominated as much as he did with the New England Patriots. Brady could have won seven World Series championships, five World Series MVPs, 15 All-Stars and three NL MVPs while playing for the Montreal Expos (now the Washington Nationals).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Moreover, he would have hit 649 career home runs, which would have ranked seventh all-time.

The image was made in conjunction with Topps and, commenting on the post, Tom Brady posted an advertisement of an alternate reality in which he would have played in the MLB. The advertisement served as an alternate post-career recap, listing several accomplishments, including a tongue-in-cheek mention of the greatest comeback of all time against the Atlanta Braves.

Expand Tweet

In response to all of this, actual MLB Hall of Famer Rod Carew slammed the advertising move to piggyback off of the success of the NFL, celebrating the most accomplished player of another sport. Here's how Carew responded to the Tom Brady-Expos advertisement:

Expand Tweet

"What does this say about baseball?"

Michael Jordan's precedent casts cold water on Tom Brady's MLB domination

Tom Brady at Birmingham City v Leeds United - Sky Bet Championship

The vast majority of NFL players do not play multiple positions for a variety of reasons, the most important of which is that it is too difficult to be among the best in the world at two separate things. Playing various sports at the level stated above becomes considerably more difficult if players are unable to play multiple positions.

Even Michael Jordan, one of the greatest athletes in United States history, failed to translate to the MLB. Jordan played for one season and returned to basketball. Former Broncos sensation Tim Tebow also took a shot at playing for both leagues but he too failed to get into the major leagues. As such, most believe that the quarterback was faced with a choice and he picked the correct option.