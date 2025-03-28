Marlon Humphrey had time on Friday and baseball caught a stray. As MLB started its 2025 season, the Baltimore Ravens star cornerback shared his thoughts about it.
“Baseball so boring lowkey… It’s the only sport where people show up late/planning to leave early on purpose,” Humphrey tweeted.
Humphrey’s tweet timing was brutal. Twenty-eight of 30 teams were in action on Thursday, delivering extra-inning thrillers, close finishes and a banner-raising moment for the LA Dodgers before their 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers. However, that wasn’t enough to keep things exciting for him.
A two-time first-team All-Pro (2019, 2024) and four-time Pro Bowler, Humphrey’s been a defensive force since Baltimore drafted him 16th overall in 2017.
He had an excellent 2024 campaign, recording 67 tackles (50 solo), six interceptions (career-high), two forced fumbles and a pick-six off Russell Wilson in Week 16. He also had a crucial interception on Joe Burrow in Week 5, helping the Ravens pull off a 41-38 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Before his NFL days, Humphrey was a two-sport athlete at Alabama, playing football and track. He helped the Crimson Tide win a national title in 2015 before fully committing to football.
Jerry Jones might be cooking – could Marlon Humphrey be the secret ingredient?
Jerry Jones loves a splashy move and this might be his next big play. With the Dallas Cowboys keeping it quiet in free agency, all signs point to a potential blockbuster trade for Baltimore Ravens star cornerback Marlon Humphrey. The Ravens are playing the cap game and rumors are swirling that they might part ways with their four-time Pro Bowler.
Humphrey, locked into a five-year $97 million deal since 2020 (per Spotrac), recently restructured his contract, shifting a big chunk into bonuses. While that gave Baltimore some breathing room, it also cracked the door open for a possible trade. With its defensive roster in flux, Dallas could swoop in and grab a legitimate game-changer.
If Jones pulls the trigger, this move could shake up the NFC. The ball’s in the Cowboys’ court and it could be just a matter of making the call.
