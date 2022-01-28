"I believe he could be wildly successful" - Skip Bayless shortlists 1 candidate to lead Dallas Cowboys 

The co-host of the Fox Sports One show Undisputed and sports personality Skip Bayless feels that the Dallas Cowboys should replace current head coach Mike McCarthy with a former Dallas player.

Bayless said on Undisputed that Deion Sanders is the only candidate to succeed McCarthy, noting Sanders’ play as a cornerback and an entrepreneur:

"I know what he's made of and not only would I want him to be the coach of my Cowboys, but I believe he could be wildly successful. He should coach my cowboys because that's just who he is and what he has always done whatever the endeavor if he puts his mind to something we are talking about all-time gifted as a cornerback and as an entrepreneur."

Sanders spent five of his 14-year NFL career with the Cowboys (1995-1999), earning three trips to the Pro Bowl and was a three-time All-Pro. He started 61 of the 63 games played with the Cowboys, racking up 14 interceptions, six passes defended, and two forced fumbles.

He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

Back in September 2020, the former NFL cornerback became the 21st head coach for the historically black college, the Jackson State Bulldogs. Sanders won the Eddie Robinson Award for best coach in the FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) in 2021.

The Bulldogs had a record of 11-1, winning their conference.

He made headlines after he flipped cornerback Travis Hunter, the number one prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. Hunter was committed to the Florida State Seminoles until he flipped to Jackson State.

It was a game-changer not just for Sanders and his program but for the sport of college football as most of the top talent goes to Division I schools, not FCS ones.

For Dallas, should they be in the market for their second head coach in three years?

Will Dallas replace Mike McCarthy?

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy

After losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round of this season’s playoffs by a score of 23-17, there were calls that Jones should relieve Mike McCarthy after just his second year with the team.

If the team did make the surprising call to fire him, another candidate the team could pursue is Sean Payton, who just announced his retirement from the New Orleans Saints after 15 years as their head coach.

Reports indicate that Payton has no plans to coach for the 2022 NFL season and will remain retired. Sanders would be an interesting move, but we will see how the offseason plays out.

