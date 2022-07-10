“Give me that and I’ll show you” - Skip Bayless believes Baker Mayfield took Panthers opportunity out of spite

Since the announcement of Baker Mayfield's long-predicted trade to the Carolina Panthers, NFL experts and analysts have queued up to have their say. Some are now projecting the Panthers as a playoff team.

Others are suggesting that it will be a disaster which will cost Matt Rhule his job, and relegate the former Heisman trophy winner to a permanent back-up.

Now, one of Mayfield's most vocal supporters, Skip Bayless, has had his say, and he believes Baker agreed to the Carolina move in order to prove a point. He also thinks that adding the former 1st overall pick to their roster could spell success for the Panthers.

Speaking on his usual platform of Undisputed, Bayless had this to say:

"Here's the bottom line. I believe that Baker Mayfield, ultimate overachiever, says, ‘Hey, if everybody says Carolina can't do nothing, I'm gonna go there and show you they can do something’ because he's looking at what's left in the cupboard."

The analyst continued:

"And your little man Christian McCaffrey has played 10 Total games in two years. Maybe Baker is saying what if he stays healthy? Well, if he stays healthy for all year, maybe I got a chance. Right? Okay. Well, DJ more can flat out.

"I mean, he's a big time number one receiver and then, they did completely remake and retool their offensive line and they draft the North Carolina kid to be their new left tackle."

Before finally adding:

"And Brian Burns is one of the better edge rushers right on defense and Jaycee Horn...but my point is Baker's looking as the glass is half full here. He says ‘give me that and I'll show you'. So here he comes. Okay, this is 'chip on shoulder' Baker Mayfield."

Panthers and their revolving door at quarterback

When Baker takes the field for the Panthers this season, he will be the sixth quarterback that Matt Rhule has started during his two-year reign in Carolina. If Mayfield fails, the seventh is already waiting in the wings, in the form of the recently drafted Matt Corral.

Rhule has been heavily criticized for failing to find a permanent successor to Cam Newton. He has been accused of looking for a quick fix, rather than having to go through the pain of drafting a rookie in the first-round of the draft.

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball



- signs Teddy

- trades for Sam Darnold

- trades away Teddy

- exercises Darnold's 5th yr option

- signs Matt Barkley

- signs Cam Newton

- benches Newton

- cuts Barkley

- re-signs PJ Walker

- drafts Matt Corral

- trades for Baker Mayfield how Matt Rhule built a QB room- signs Teddy Bridgewater - trades for Sam Darnold- trades away Teddy- exercises Darnold's 5th yr option- signs Matt Barkley- signs Cam Newton- benches Newton- cuts Barkley- re-signs PJ Walker- drafts Matt Corral- trades for Baker Mayfield how Matt Rhule built a QB room- signs Teddy Bridgewater- trades for Sam Darnold- trades away Teddy- exercises Darnold's 5th yr option- signs Matt Barkley- signs Cam Newton- benches Newton- cuts Barkley- re-signs PJ Walker- drafts Matt Corral- trades for Baker Mayfield

The Panthers have given up six draft picks in two years to acquire Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, and now Baker Mayfield, draft capital that they could ill-afford to squander. Should the Mayfield project fail, then many believe that Rhule will be seeking alternative employment come January.

