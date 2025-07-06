Bears' Caleb Williams attends gender reveal party rocking pastel pink pants and blue stripes

Like all players in the NFL, Caleb Williams is enjoying some free time before the grind of the season comes up. The quarterback was present at the mandatory minicamp with the Chicago Bears, preparing for his second year as a franchise quarterback.

Williams went shopping for new clothes on Saturday for a "gender reveal party." He had a peculiar choice at the end of what he deemed a "clothing encounter." He used pastel pink pants and blue stripes. He said that his choices were "for the vibes" as he posted the pictures on his Instagram story:

Caleb Williams' look impressed on Saturday

The fashion choices made by the Bears quarterback have attracted plenty of attention.

When playing in college, he was known for painting his nails before every game. In 2022, he revealed the reason to former USC quarterback Matt Leinart.

"It started, I would say, three years ago. It was my last year of high school," Williams said. "My mom does nails. Let's just start it off there. She's done it my whole life. It's just kind of always been around me. Nobody else does it. I just kinda like to do new things."

Caleb Williams talks about improvements for his second NFL season

Prior to the OTAs, Caleb Williams participated in a lengthy interview with Esquire magazine to detail his rookie season in the league. The former first pick in the draft, Williams listed a few things he wanted to improve in 2025.

“Has work to do," Williams said. "Going to get a lot better. Learning. Gets better throughout the game. Processing, and then taking more checkdowns, and then footwork. I think those three are big for my game that I’m going to be working on.”

The arrival of coach Ben Johnson, formerly an offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, gives hope that he can develop Williams into the Bears' franchise quarterback. The Bears have never had a quarterback throwing for over 4,000 yards in a single season.

