Bears' Caleb Williams drops 2-word reaction in Chicago lingo to welcome new Pope

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had a funny reaction to the new Pope being named on May 8.

After Pope Francis died, the Catholic church had another conclave to announce the next Pope. After just two days, the Catholic church named Robert Prevost the next pope.

Prevost is from Chicago, Illinois, and became the first American Pope. After he was named the Pope, Williams took to social media to share a two-word funny reaction.

"Daaaaaa Pope," Williams wrote.

Williams' comments are a play on the Bears' slogan of 'Da Bears' which is what Bears' fans say to each other.

After a Chicago man was named Pope, fans are hoping it will help Chicago end their drought of championships, and Williams can help the Bears accomplish that.

Bears safety claims Caleb Williams will take over the league

Caleb Williams had a very up-and-down rookie season, but Bears safety Jaquan Brisker has a ton of confidence in his quarterback.

Chicago added more weapons and offensive line help this offseason to help out Williams, and Brisker believes the QB will take over the league.

“He’s a hard worker, he’s very locked in, he’s detailed," Brisker told Casino Beats. "And he’s got that X-factor. I feel like he will take that next step. I feel like he has a chip on the shoulder from last season, especially the way it ended for us. We knew what the season was supposed to be, but it didn’t go that way. And I feel like he’s gonna have a chip on his shoulder to dominate the league.

Brisked continued:

“And, yeah, he’s great. He’s a great teammate, great person. Just puts his head down and works, and I’m sure he’s working behind closed doors without posting. So it’s gonna be scary, because I know he has that attitude to where he wants to get back at people. And I like that. I know he’s gonna take over this league. Ben, him and Caleb paired up, it’s going to be amazing. That’s who Caleb wanted in the offseason. It’s going to be amazing seeing Caleb grow, and he’s ready.”

In his rookie season, Williams went 351-for-562 for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions.

Williams showed flashes of being a star quarterback, and Brisker expects the QB to have a ton of success in 2025 and help Chicago make the postseason.

