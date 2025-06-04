"Bears are cooked once again" - NFL fans react as rookie WR Luther Burden III hops onto viral TikTok trend in latest video

Getting a glimpse at the personal lives of your favorite athletes and celebrities could either be a hit or a miss for the fans. It seems like the viral TikTok bug has caught the Chicago Bears' newest wide receiver, Luther Burden III.

The Bears selected Burden in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft. While preparing for the upcoming season, the young WR decided to participate in the viral "She Was a Fairy Challenge" on TikTok.

In this challenge, the participants record themselves striking a pose in different locations while Myaap's "Fairy" song plays in the background.

Burden III did the challenge in the Bears' locker room and training facility. And it is safe to assume that the fans did not enjoy seeing their rookie WR doing the dance.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

"He been hanging around Williams too much," wrote a fan.

"WIN SOME GAMES WHY THEY HOT GARBAGE NOW," tweeted another.

"Oh no, another Gen Z airhead," stated this one.

"Man, when I was young on my 20s, I wasn't silly like a lotbof those guys. One guy that I give my respect is Ladd McConkey! He didn't use social media like this and get everything serious with total responsibility," stated another.

Bears' rookie Luther Burden III shares hilarious reason behind No. 87 jersey

Throughout his high school and college career, Luther Burden III sported No. 3 jersey. Many expected him to wear the same number in the NFL. However, after being selected by the Bears, the WR had to change his number because No. 3 was retired to honor NFL Hall of Famer and Bears legend Bronko Nagurski.

That's why Burden switched to No. 87. When asked why, the young star said:

"All the good numbers are gone."

Despite the jokes and viral videos off the field, the fans expect nothing but the best from Luther Burden III. It'll be interesting to see if the Chicago side makes a championship run with the rookie WR.

