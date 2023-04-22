The Chicago Bears have one of the most traditional logos in the NFL, but the same design has been around for 39 years and changes have been speculated for a while.

The recreation of NFL logos has been a popular theme on social media, with many teams changing their logos to create a more modern version from time to time. A TikTok user named Emily Morgan, who redesigns team logos under her profile @emilymorgancreations, did her own version of a redesign.

Most of Emily's creations have been well-received by the public, but the Bears version has NFL fans going hard at the final result:

Andrew Radic @andrew_radic @NFL_DovKleiman This looks like a minor league baseball team logo @NFL_DovKleiman This looks like a minor league baseball team logo

Rodrigo @rodrigodiego93 @NFL_DovKleiman She has some good ones but this ain’t it @NFL_DovKleiman She has some good ones but this ain’t it

Booze Control @boozecontrol_ @NFL_DovKleiman I feel like it just ended up being a bit too much. Making the C more Bear like is definitely a cool idea, but it just wasn’t executed quite as well @NFL_DovKleiman I feel like it just ended up being a bit too much. Making the C more Bear like is definitely a cool idea, but it just wasn’t executed quite as well

Man wtf is this @NFL_DovKleiman I just threw up in my mouth

Ya boi @Yaboi07035155 @NFL_DovKleiman This is the worst one yet, looks like something I’d make my logo for my MyTeam in 2K. @NFL_DovKleiman This is the worst one yet, looks like something I’d make my logo for my MyTeam in 2K.

liebs @liebs93 @NFL_DovKleiman All her other ones have been great but nah this ain’t it @NFL_DovKleiman All her other ones have been great but nah this ain’t it

The Chicago Bears logo is one of the simplest in the league, represented by a simple letter C. The alternate logo is more elaborate, with an orange and blue bear that looks intimidating.

Bears in 2023: Possible redesign off the field, major rebuilding on it

Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears

It was the most important offseason for the Chicago Bears in a long time. They have the first overall pick and the most available salary cap space in the entire NFL. This means the team had every possible resource to create an optimal environment for Justin Fields to develop his potential in the make-or-break year.

Naturally, it was the team with the most notable moves.

The trade down with the Carolina Panthers has seen multiple draft picks and wide receiver DJ Moore join the team. On top of that, they're still going to have a top 10 pick, since the Panthers were set to pick #9.

Having a good offense will always help a young quarterback develop better and having a good team will make his evolution less pressured. These are two points that converge in a way, and Chicago has succeeded in improving both.

Justin Fields will have a better team around him in 2023

The squad's improvement would come anyway, just because of the resources that the team has at its disposal. The best way to analyze the recent moves of Chicago is to know if the team took the correct steps in the direction of enhancing the evolution of Fields.

Maybe not all the moves were ideal, but the important thing is that the idea was the right one.

