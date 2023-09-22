When he took over last year, Chicago Bears fans thought Matt Eberflus would turn around the team’s depressing state. After all, he was the coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts defense that ranked tenth in rushing yards allowed and ninth in points allowed in 2021.

However, the contrary has happened as the Bears have been mired with more bad luck. Worst yet, Justin Fields is criticizing how he is being coached and left tackle Braxton Jones is on injured reserve. Eberflus is also part of the mess by failing to clarify a bizarre development.

Matt Eberflus did not talk to his players about Alan Williams’ resignation

Chicago Bears insider and CHGO Bears Podcast host Adam Hoge, via cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, that Matt Eberflus hasn’t addressed the team about defensive coordinator Williams’ sudden departure from the squad. Stevenson learned about the resignation yesterday and is curious about what transpired.

However, Stevenson isn’t doing much questioning because they are channeling their energy toward their Week 3 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Eberflus’ silence about Williams’ situation has one football fan commenting:

“That’s absolutely unreal. What an absolutely dysfunctional team. They need to clean house.”

Another Twitter user chimed in:

“Send well wishes? Nobody is allowed to talk about it... that said, the Bears never thanked mitch (Trubisky) for his efforts in Chicago either”

Here are other reactions to Matt Eberflus staying quiet about Alan Williams’ sudden departure from the Bears coaching staff.

Alan Williams was already inactive for the Bears’ Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Eberflus took over the defensive play-calling in a 27-17 loss.

Williams announced his resignation from the team days later, citing health and family reasons. However, rumors spread that Federal Bureau of Investigation agents raided Halas Hall, the Bears’ headquarters, because of Williams. That event was later proven to be a hoax.

But the last comment above has a point. Legal matters might have prevented Eberflus or anyone in the Bears' front office from addressing why Williams left.

Matt Eberflus hasn’t had success with the Bears

At least his predecessor, Matt Nagy, led the Bears to two playoff stints, though they were both Wild Card Round losses. Under Matt Eberflus, the Bears have turned from bad to worst, finishing with a league-worst 3-14 record.

They are also not maximizing Justin Fields’ capabilities two games into the 2023 season. The mobile quarterback has only 13 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown after Week 2.

The young quarterback mentioned in a recent press conference that too much information relayed by his coaches led him to overthink. It’s a concern that Eberflus should address if they want to get the best of their talented play-caller.