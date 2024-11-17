Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in an NFC North battle. Ahead of the Week 11 matchup, Williams spoke with seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady will be on the call for Sunday's game as the matchup is part of the "Game of the Week" for FOX Sports. The two engaged in a conversation alongside other Bears teammates for several minutes and the photos and video circulated on social media.

While there are assumptions that Brady gave Williams a pep talk, others were hopeful that the future Hall of Famer has some words of wisdom for the quarterback.

Caleb Williams entered Week 11 just days after the Chicago Bears parted ways with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron after last week's loss to the New England Patriots. The rookie quarterback has had an up-and-down season, which had fans pleading with Tom Brady to give him some tips. Some fans on X joked that the two quarterbacks were probably having a totally different conversation.

"Sounds like a mentoring moment—expect big things from the rookie!"-one optimistic fan said

"That’s all it takes? A convo with Tom?"-questioned another fan on X

"They’re probably talking about something completely unrelated lol"-joked another

Another fan on X suggested that Tom Brady speak to the offensive line and give them a pep talk and protect their quarterback. Others said that one conversation likely wouldn't be the starting point for a conversation.

"Please help him Brady."-one fan pleaded

"Bro ain’t bout to do s*** bro. Tom Brady needs to be talking to that O-Line."-suggested another

After ONE conversation??? THIS is what you think is going to flip the switch???-said another

Bears QB Caleb Williams apologized to his teammates after OC was fired

Caleb Williams may just be a rookie but he is reportedly showing leadership skills. On Sunday morning, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported that Williams apologized to his teammates after their offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was fired.

Williams blamed Waldron's dismissal on his play and the inconsistency of the Chicago Bears offense. According to Glazer, Williams' teammates were impressed that he showed accountability for the situation.

"Teammates were very impressed by the accountability and his decision to do that," Glazer said on FOX.

In nine starts this season, Caleb Williams has completed 178 of 294 passes for 1,785 yards and nine touchdowns.

