  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Bears GM Ryan Poles nearly ditched Caleb Williams for $21,854,796 QB as first overall pick: Report

Bears GM Ryan Poles nearly ditched Caleb Williams for $21,854,796 QB as first overall pick: Report

By Prasen
Modified Jul 22, 2025 18:41 GMT
Bears GM Ryan Poles nearly ditched Caleb Williams for $21,854,796 QB as first overall&nbsp;pick:&nbsp;Report
Ryan Poles (R) | JJ McCarthy (L) [Credits: @imagn]

Before J.J. McCarthy landed with the Minnesota Vikings, he nearly became the face of the Chicago Bears franchise. Quarterbacks coach Greg Holcomb, a longtime mentor to McCarthy, shared a moment from the offseason that led McCarthy to join the Vikings.

Ad

While running a youth quarterbacks camp in the Chicago suburbs, Holcomb spoke with Bears general manager Ryan Poles, who revealed what happened behind the scenes in Chicago before the 2024 NFL Draft.

“He was talking about how much they loved J.J.,” Holcomb recalled. “And said to me, ‘I don’t think people realize how close we were to possibly taking him.’”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The revelation comes after the Bears selected Williams as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Poles’ announcement suggests that McCarthy could have led the Bears into 2025, right in the heart of his hometown.

McCarthy, as a prospect, impressed with his attention to detail and unwavering work ethic. However, a twist of fate with a touch of Hollywood timing changed the story, and it will now be featured on Monday Night Football against the team that nearly drafted him.

Ad
"The first game of the season," Holcomb said, still marveling. "Seriously. The team for the city you lived in. Prime time. Your first start."

Vikings Crafted J.J. McCarthy’s 2025 Comeback in Silence After Injury Setback

The Vikings finished with a 14–3 record last season. However, their most important long-term project wasn’t on the field: a torn meniscus and an injury sidelined J.J. McCarthy from practicing under NFL rules.

Ad

However, McCarthy wasn’t forgotten in the shuffle. Head coach Kevin O’Connell created a rare, protected, and personal plan to keep his rookie quarterback engaged.

O’Connell set aside an hour on his weekly schedule with no game-planning, film review, or meetings. The time was reserved just for McCarthy to ensure that the lost rookie year didn’t become a wasted one.

“I just wanted to give him a platform with me,” O’Connell said. “Maybe it was football one day. Maybe it was no football. My time is very hard to find during the season, but I just wanted to make sure that we got together.”
Ad

The meetings ranged from schematic to more personal, but McCarthy’s curiosity caught KOC’s attention. He arrived prepared, asked sharp questions, and turned those quiet sessions into learning moments that showed he wasn’t just showing up but trying to build something.

The Vikings never promised McCarthy anything, and O’Connell made that clear. He wanted to give the young quarterback tools to draw on when it mattered. McCarthy’s first start will likely come on Monday Night Football against his hometown team, the Chicago Bears, on September 9.

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications