Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has discussed some interesting details about what he has done to improve his team. In an interview with ESPN, he mentioned that shortly after being named general manager, he began sleeping in his office.

This was in order to continue working and not miss anything in anticipation of the 2022 NFL draft.

Poles told ESPN's Courtney Cronin that he doesn't plan on doing that again, and that although it was what he needed to do, it was bad for his health.

“That was not healthy doing that last year. I don’t ever want to go through that again. But it was necessary to get the job done, so a little bit different approach.”

His hard work and sleepless nights led the Chicago Bears to select 11 players in the 2022 NFL draft. Despite the team having the worst record in 2022, there is room for growth as the young team develops.

Ryan Poles' career before joining the Chicago Bears

Ryan Poles was hired by the Chicago Bears as the new general manager in January 2022. But he had to work his way up to that executive position. He began as a graduate assistant for Boston College, where he focused on recruitment.

Poles was then hired by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2009 as the scouting assistant. He was quickly promoted one year later and was named the college scouting coordinator.

In 2016, he was named the director of college scouting and in 2018, under new Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, Ryan Poles was named the assistant director of player personnel.

It was at this point that he was seen as the biggest 'up and coming' name in the world of NFL executives.

In 2021, the Chiefs promoted him once again to the role of Executive Director of Player Personnel. It was then just a year later that he was hired by the Chicago Bears.

Poles clearly learned how to build a championship team that could possibly be the next dynasty in the NFL from the Chiefs. Now he will try to build from the ground up in Chicago.

