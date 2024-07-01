Bears grant Jonathan Owens time off from training camp to visit Simone Biles in Paris

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles get as big of a spotlight as anyone as a premier NFL couple. However, while Biles has been seen at many of Owens' games over the years, Owens has yet to see Biles participate in the Olympics. The Bears' new player was granted permission to fix this during training camp.

According to USA Today via NBC Sports, Biles said that Owens will be present to watch her in Paris this summer. NBC Sports reported that the NFL player had not met Owens in time for the 2016 Olympics and missed the 2020 Olympics due to COVID-19. This will be Owens' first time watching Biles in person at the event.

“The Bears are actually granting him a couple days off from training camp, so he’ll be there, yes. For just a short little time,” Biles told USA Today.

While it is generally unadvisable to ask your new NFL for time off during your first weeks, the Bears, and the NFL, in general, could benefit from Owens' absence. Jonathan Owens, who is set to be in Paris, could serve as an overseas advertisement for the NFL on the world stage.

Owens is set to get extra screen time with Biles serving as a key star in the Olympics event, adding a bonus marketing opportunity for the Chicago Bears.

Jonathan Owens' wife calls husband's attendance at Olympics "really important"

With the Summer Olympics coming only once every four years, there aren't many opportunities in one's life to participate. Even the best athletes only participate a few times between their late teens, 20s and early 30s. As such, if Owens were to miss this year, the couple would need to wait for their next opportunity in 2028. Biles noted the importance of his attendance.

“Any time we can show up for one another in support, we just get super excited because our schedules don’t align that much. So whenever it does, it’s really important for the both of us to show up in support,” Biles said.

Of course, with much of the NFL zeitgeist focused squarely on Caleb Williams and Keenan Allen, Owen's absence might go almost unnoticed.

On the other hand, with a spotlight squarely on the team, the story could be as big as anything in connection with Williams and Keenan Allen could be.

Will analysts create an uproar over potential allegations of an eroding bar in Chicago or give Jonathan Owens' team a pass?

