Bears grant Jonathan Owens time off from training camp to visit Simone Biles in Paris

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Bears grant Jonathan Owens time off from training camp to see Simone Biles perform in Olympics for first time

Bears grant Jonathan Owens time off from training camp to see Simone Biles perform in Olympics for first time

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Jul 01, 2024 16:43 GMT
Bears grant Jonathan Owens time off from training camp to visit Simone Biles in Paris
Bears grant Jonathan Owens time off from training camp to visit Simone Biles in Paris

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles get as big of a spotlight as anyone as a premier NFL couple. However, while Biles has been seen at many of Owens' games over the years, Owens has yet to see Biles participate in the Olympics. The Bears' new player was granted permission to fix this during training camp.

According to USA Today via NBC Sports, Biles said that Owens will be present to watch her in Paris this summer. NBC Sports reported that the NFL player had not met Owens in time for the 2016 Olympics and missed the 2020 Olympics due to COVID-19. This will be Owens' first time watching Biles in person at the event.

“The Bears are actually granting him a couple days off from training camp, so he’ll be there, yes. For just a short little time,” Biles told USA Today.
also-read-trending Trending

While it is generally unadvisable to ask your new NFL for time off during your first weeks, the Bears, and the NFL, in general, could benefit from Owens' absence. Jonathan Owens, who is set to be in Paris, could serve as an overseas advertisement for the NFL on the world stage.

Owens is set to get extra screen time with Biles serving as a key star in the Olympics event, adding a bonus marketing opportunity for the Chicago Bears.

Jonathan Owens' wife calls husband's attendance at Olympics "really important"

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles at Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets
Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles at Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets

With the Summer Olympics coming only once every four years, there aren't many opportunities in one's life to participate. Even the best athletes only participate a few times between their late teens, 20s and early 30s. As such, if Owens were to miss this year, the couple would need to wait for their next opportunity in 2028. Biles noted the importance of his attendance.

“Any time we can show up for one another in support, we just get super excited because our schedules don’t align that much. So whenever it does, it’s really important for the both of us to show up in support,” Biles said.

Of course, with much of the NFL zeitgeist focused squarely on Caleb Williams and Keenan Allen, Owen's absence might go almost unnoticed.

On the other hand, with a spotlight squarely on the team, the story could be as big as anything in connection with Williams and Keenan Allen could be.

Will analysts create an uproar over potential allegations of an eroding bar in Chicago or give Jonathan Owens' team a pass?

Quick Links

Edited by Piyush Bisht
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी