Bears HC Ben Johnson addresses rumors Caleb Williams preferred Vikings before draft

New Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson has been hailed as the person who will unlock Caleb Williams' true potential in the NFL, but that might not have been the case in an alternate scenario.

On Thursday, an excerpt from Seth Wickersham's upcoming book American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback revealed that the no. 1 overall pick of the 2024 draft had leaned towards joining the Minnesota Vikings after meeting Kevin O'Connell during the Combine. It also posited that he had reservations about playing under Matt Eberflus and Shane Waldron - which would be proven true when both were fired in the middle of the ensuing season.

Addressing the notions, the former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator told Colin Cowherd on FS1's The Herd:

"I don't know what's going on prior to him joining the organization, but he is very proud to be a Chicago Bear. That's what our conversations have included. And he's really excited to get to work right now and be the best version of himself for 2025."

He also had a bold prediction for his new charge:

"There hasn't been a 4000 yard passer here in this franchise, and I think Caleb is going to be the first one and one of many years to come..So I see a chance for greatness here... and he feels the same way."

Ben Johnson discusses when he expects Bears' offensive line to coalesce

One of the reasons why Caleb Williams struggled as a rookie was the fragility of his offensive line, behind which he was sacked 68 times for a cumulative loss of 466 yards - both league-highs. But since then, the situation has changed as Ben Johnson assumes the reins.

The franchise traded for Pro Bowl guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney and signed center Drew Dalman in free agency. But while Darnell Wright is entrenched at right tackle, left tackle is less certain as Braxton Jones deals with the aftereffects of ankle injury.

It could mean that chemistry may take longer to attain, as Johnson intimated in the same episode:

"They're really bonding as a unit right now communication-wise but we don't have the pads on. I think we need the pads on before we truly start jelling together."

And not even offseason and preseason camp may be enough - the actual turning point could be bye week, which the Bears will have after just four games:

"I actually like where that bye week is because it usually takes about four weeks into the season to find out who you are as a team and what you do and don't do well. That is at a good time so we can reflect on it as a coaching staff to really hone in on what we want to be for that remaining three-quarters of the season."

The team's OTAs begin on May 20 and will last until June 11.

