Bears HC Ben Johnson doesn’t mince words on DJ Moore’s future

Ben Johnson and DJ Moore are just getting to know each other. With practices still a long way off, there will be some time before the two see each other in action. However, there's still plenty of time to talk things out. Johnson kicked off things with a threat.

Speaking on Tuesday's edition of the ESPN Chicago Podcast "Waddle & Silvy," Johnson relayed expectations that the star wide receiver must be willing to do to get "the rock."

"You look at the offensive side and there are playmakers — it’s just a matter of getting it into their hands in space. DJ Moore is one of the best run-after-the-catch receivers in the NFL," he said (10:45).

"I don’t know that the rest of the league knows that per se. So we’ve just got to find a way to get him the ball a certain number of times every game... Of course, he knows he better be blocking as well. Because no block, no rock," he added.

The rookie head coach has set the tone. If Moore doesn't hold up his end on plays that don't create statistics, there won't be any statistics to be made. If that happens, Moore won't be able to make as convincing of a case with his next contract.

Of course, if the Bears don't win and Johnson refuses to give Caleb Williams' number one receiver the ball, his stance could rub fans the wrong way.

DJ Moore's contract indicates how much power he has with Bears

DJ Moore at Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - Source: Getty

While Ben Johnson has set the tone, money speaks louder and DJ Moore has oodles of it.

Moore is entering just the second year of a four-year, $110 million deal that runs through 2029. The Bears have an out in 2028, but that's still three full seasons away.

With such a gargantuan contract loaded with guarantees, it is relatively clear the Chicago Bears front office wants the wide receiver to get the rock at a high volume. Of course, his production slip in 2024 is worth noting.

The wide receiver amassed 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023. In 2024, he earned just 966 yards and six touchdowns on roughly the same number of catches.

He was getting a high volume of targets, but he couldn't do as much with them. Will this be corrected under Ben Johnson or could another step back be in the cards for Rome Odunze's teammate?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Waddle and Silvy" and H/T Sportskeeda.

