By Habib Timileyin
Published Aug 11, 2025 14:03 GMT
NFL: Chicago Bears Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Bears HC Ben Johnson gives a clear verdict on Mike McDaniel after the preseason opener tie with Dolphins - Source: Imagn

The Chicago Bears avoided defeat in their first preseason game under coach Ben Johnson on Sunday. They performed well against Mike McDaniel's Miami Dolphins, ending in a 24-24 stalemate.

Johnson praised Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel's coaching skills after the game, highlighting his running game strategy in particular.

"So I've always respected him from afar. When he was at San Francisco to now in Miami, some of the stuff, in particular the run game is next level," Johnson said.
"There's no one else that does it quite like he does. He finds a way to find space and perimeter runs. He can gash teams. That mad scientist. There's a lot of respect from a schematic standpoint."
Following his successful tenure as an assistant coach with the San Francisco 49ers, McDaniel was hired by the Dolphins in 2022. He guided the Dolphins to a 20-14 record and back-to-back postseason trips in his first two seasons. However, the team had a poor 2024 season, finishing 8-9 and missing out on postseason qualification.

Despite the Dolphins' dismal season last year, Johnson insists he admires the work McDaniel has done in Miami over the past three years.

"They have a good one there. When they have been healthy, they've been rolling and they've been a playoff team for all three years. I think he does a great job with that crew. Looking forward to our relationship," Johnson added.

As for Ben Johnson, he had the first taste of preseason as a coach. He was one of the most coveted coaching prospects during the offseason, and once the 2025 season begins, he will be out to prove why multiple teams wanted him.

What are the expectations from Ben Johnson in his first year with Bears?

Following his remarkable offensive acumen as the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, Ben Johnson will be responsible for helping quarterback Caleb Williams in his first year with the Chicago Bears. He will also look to get more out of the team's talented roster.

Despite having the second-toughest schedule, the Bears have the potential to emerge as one of the biggest surprise packages this season. They have a good roster and if Johnson and his staff can make the most of it, there's a chance they can make it to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Many will see Johnson's first season with the Bears as a success if he can get Williams to perform like one of the league's most talented quarterbacks and lead the team to the playoffs.

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
