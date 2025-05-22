Bears insider drops details on Caleb Williams' chemistry with DJ Moore during OTAs

Caleb Williams is getting his first reps under the leadership of new head coach Ben Johnson. The second-year quarterback is looking to bounce back from a disappointing rookie season, where his team lost 10 of the final 11 games and limped to a 5-12 record.

Ad

There has been a change in vibes around the Chicago Bears in 2025. The team made massive improvements to the offensive line and hired head coach Ben Johnson to aid Williams' development. Johnson did a great job helping Jared Goff in Detroit and Chicago hopes for him to do the same.

Bears reporter Zack Pearson has been following the team during the Organized Team Activities (OTAs). After Wednesday's practice for the Bears, he made positive reports regarding the on-field chemistry between quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver DJ Moore:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

I wouldn't say it was a great or bad day for Caleb Williams. He made some nice throws, connecting with DJ Moore on a few throws to the sideline. There was a few times maybe he held the ball or the defense had it covered down the field. They don't call sacks and let plays go in these drills

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Caleb Williams list things he wants to improve during his second season in Chicago

The quarterback recently gave a lengthy interview to Esquire magazine and spoke in detail about his rookie season. The interview covered an array of topics regarding his personal life and also his first year in the NFL, and Caleb listed some of the things he'll be looking to improve in 2025:

Ad

“Talented. Has work to do," the quarterback said. "Going to get a lot better. Learning. Gets better throughout the game. Processing, and then taking more checkdowns, and then footwork. I think those three are big for my game that I’m going to be working on.”

Another thing that he said during the interview was that he didn't want to become friends with other NFL quarterbacks, with the goal of keeping a "competitive advantage". He noted that other passers are "probably great guys" but had no intention of becoming buddies because the NFL game has become "too friendly".

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.