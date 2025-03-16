Bears insider drops surprising insight on Ben Johnson's draft plans with No. 10 overall pick

The Chicago Bears emphasized their offensive line during the 2025 free agency. They signed three new players to better protect Caleb Williams, giving their franchise quarterback better tools for his second year in the NFL.

Ad

Most of the work was done in free agency, but there have been rumors that the Bears could continue to bolster their offensive line in the draft, using their first-round pick in a left tackle. Darnell Wright, the right tackle, is a first-round pick who has his future tied to the franchise.

Bears reporter Ben Devine thinks otherwise, though. As the 2025 NFL Draft starts to come closer, Devine tweeted that Williams' protection might not be the focus of the franchise when the team is on the clock:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm pretty sure the Bears aren't going OL in the first round."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

In 2024, there was a clear focus on improving the roster around Caleb Williams. After selecting the quarterback with the first overall pick, wide receiver Rome Odunze was selected with the ninth overall pick, while offensive tackle Kiran Amegadije was the next player chosen.

How did the Chicago Bears improve Caleb Williams' protection in 2025?

Ryan Poles used resources to change the entire interior of the offensive lineman, with veterans arriving via deals with other franchises and a new center in free agency.

Ad

Jonah Jackson arrived from the Los Angeles Rams via a sixth-round pick. He had a good start to his career with the Detroit Lions, but struggled in Los Angeles. He will reunite with Ben Johnson, who worked with him in Detroit.

The other was Joe Thuney, who arrived from the Kansas City Chiefs as the AFC Champions tried to clear cap space. Jackson will be the right guard, while Thuney will play on the other side.

Ad

There was also money spent on the Bears' side, as they invested heavily in free agency to acquire center Drew Dalman from the Atlanta Falcons. Dalman, the top-rated center in free agency, signed a three-year, $42 million deal.

This is the current projected offensive line to help Caleb Williams in Chicago during the 2025 season:

LT: Braxton Jones

LG: Joe Thuney

C: Drew Dalman

RG: Jonah Jackson

RT: Darnell Wright

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.