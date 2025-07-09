Bears' Jonathan Owens drops 5-word message as wife Simone Biles shares Belize getaway pics

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles's duo is one of the most famous in NFL circles, with the pair following each other's sports careers for a long time. Despite their relationship, they're often separated due to their professional commitments.
The NFL players are in final preparation in training camps and the season that subsequently starts. While Owens is getting ready for his second season with the Chicago Bears, Simone Biles got some downtime and traveled to Belize.
Biles shared pictures of her getaway time in an Instagram post on Monday. Many sports personalities praise her in the comments and Owens also chimed in.
He dropped a five-word comment:
"You so fine baby wheeewww."
Biles often attends Bears' games to support her husband. Last season, she was spotted at the Week 14 game between the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers.
Jonathan Owens preparing for his second season with the Chicago Bears
In March 2024, Jonathan Owens signed a two-year, $4.75 million deal with the franchise, his third team in seven seasons in the NFL. The salary denotes his role as a backup, although he was able to play 40% of Chicago's defensive snaps in 2024.
He arrived at the franchise from their biggest rivals. Before moving to Chicago, he was a part of the Green Bay Packers' 2023 roster, when Jordan Love had a breakthrough year and the team made it to the NFC Divisional Round. He also spent four years with the Houston Texans and one year with the Arizona Cardinals.
As a backup safety, he has had two interceptions, two sacks and 10 passes defended throughout his career.
