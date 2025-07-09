Bears' Jonathan Owens drops 5-word message as wife Simone Biles shares Belize getaway pics

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles's duo is one of the most famous in NFL circles, with the pair following each other's sports careers for a long time. Despite their relationship, they're often separated due to their professional commitments.

Ad

The NFL players are in final preparation in training camps and the season that subsequently starts. While Owens is getting ready for his second season with the Chicago Bears, Simone Biles got some downtime and traveled to Belize.

Biles shared pictures of her getaway time in an Instagram post on Monday. Many sports personalities praise her in the comments and Owens also chimed in.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He dropped a five-word comment:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"You so fine baby wheeewww."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Biles often attends Bears' games to support her husband. Last season, she was spotted at the Week 14 game between the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers.

Jonathan Owens preparing for his second season with the Chicago Bears

In March 2024, Jonathan Owens signed a two-year, $4.75 million deal with the franchise, his third team in seven seasons in the NFL. The salary denotes his role as a backup, although he was able to play 40% of Chicago's defensive snaps in 2024.

Ad

He arrived at the franchise from their biggest rivals. Before moving to Chicago, he was a part of the Green Bay Packers' 2023 roster, when Jordan Love had a breakthrough year and the team made it to the NFC Divisional Round. He also spent four years with the Houston Texans and one year with the Arizona Cardinals.

As a backup safety, he has had two interceptions, two sacks and 10 passes defended throughout his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.